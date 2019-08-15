How AOL dominated the internet of the '90s and let it slip away

The president has criticized his central bank chief sharply, but stepped it up in recent days when he labeled the Fed leader "clueless Jay Powell."Marketsread more
Stocks rose on Thursday as retail giant Walmart's strong result and positive economic data helped lift investor sentiment.Marketsread more
GE says the allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."Marketsread more
Former AOL CEO Jon Miller revealed to CNBC that he held talks to acquire both YouTube and Facebook in 2006 but never got support from the Time Warner board to close the deals.Technologyread more
Here are the top performing ETFs following spikes in volatility, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho.Investingread more
"We hope the U.S. side will meet China half-way, and implement the consensus reached by the two leaders during their meeting in Osaka," China's spokesperson at the foreign...Politicsread more
Jeff Bewkes, former CEO of Time Warner, sold his company to AT&T in a deal that closed last year. But Bewkes said in an exclusive CNBC interview that he believes vertical...Technologyread more
The decision came after President Donald Trump said Israel would be showing "great weakness" by allowing the two outspoken progressive lawmakers to visit the allied nation.Politicsread more
Chinese government-controlled enterprises are opting to work with local vendors rather than American-owned companies, says Cisco Systems CEO Chuck Robbins.Technologyread more
Walmart's latest quarterly earnings report just revealed how the biggest retailer in the world is being even more aggressive to take on Amazon.Retailread more
More than a dozen different luxury brands, including Acura, BMW, Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz and Pininfarina, are showing off their latest concept and production models at Pebble...Autosread more
At its peak, AOL had a market capitalization of more than $200 billion, dominating email, internet connectivity, online news and chat. But AOL couldn't maintain its superior position as subscription and advertising revenue dried up with the shift from dial-up modems to cable broadband. A disastrous merger with Time Warner in 2000 was unwound in 2009. Along the way, AOL tried but failed to buy Facebook, YouTube and a minority stake in Chinese internet company Tencent. Eventually, AOL sold to Verizon in 2015 for just $4.4 billion.
The video includes exclusive interviews with former AOL CEOs Jon Miller and Tim Armstrong and former Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes.