CEOs made an average of $924,000 in 1965—here's how much money they earn today

It pays to be the boss. Even in 1965, CEOs of the largest U.S. firms were pulling in an average of $924,000 a year (in 2018 dollars) and, since then, their compensation has skyrocketed.

That's according to a new report from the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute (EPI), which found that CEO pay peaked in 2000 at about $21 million a year (in 2018 dollars). In 2018, CEOs at major companies made an average of $17.2 million in compensation, hundreds of times more than the annual average pay of the typical worker.

"The ratio of CEO-to-worker compensation was 278-to-1 in 2018 — far greater than the 20-to-1 ratio in 1965 and 4.8 times greater than the 58-to-1 ratio in 1989," the report says.

The EPI looked at the 350 largest U.S. firms and measured compensation both with stock options realized and with the value of stock options granted. Both measures also include salary, bonuses, restricted stock grants and long-term incentive payouts.

Regardless of how it's measured, CEO pay continues to be monumental compared to the typical employee. "CEOs are even making a lot more — about five times as much — as other earners in the top 0.1%," the report adds.