India's 5 best paying tech jobs right now

India's booming IT scene is creating a wealth of high paying opportunities, according to a new study identifying the country's five most lucrative tech professions right now.
The new report from jobs site Indeed found that technology roles in India have grown consistently over the past five years, as more companies are expanding their IT capabilities. What's more, they're willing to pay well for top talent who can lead the way, particularly in the fields of development, analytics and data.
Technology jobs in India increased by 8% in the five years from February 2014 to February 2019, the study found, based on posts to its jobs site. In the past year alone, technology job postings on the site shot up by a dramatic 31%.
Median annual salaries, meanwhile, rose to around 1,500,000 rupees (approx. $21,100) for tech workers based in India and earning in rupees. That ranks them among some of the highest earners in a country with an average per capita annual income of 79,882 Indian rupees (approx. $1,119.60).
The majority of jobs were concentrated in the vibrant tech city of Bengaluru (25%), followed by Pune (9%), Hyderabad (8%), Chennai (7%) and Mumbai (5%).
Indeed's managing director for India, Sashi Kumar, told CNBC Make It the growth is indicative of the vast and well-paid opportunities available to the country's technically minded professionals.
"The demand for tech talent has increased sixfold in comparison to 2017-18. Job profiles are evolving and changing at a pace that can be matched by talent, provided they acquire the requisite skills," he said.
"Job seekers, therefore, must continuously upskill themselves in order to enhance their career prospects for the long run."
Here are the 5 best paying tech jobs in India right now:
Median annual salary: 1,500,000 Indian rupees (approx. $21,110)
Upper annual salary: 2,500,000 Indian rupees (approx. $35,228)
In computing, a data warehouse — also known as an enterprise data warehouse — is a system for reporting and analysis, which is considered a crucial aspect of business intelligence.
A data warehouse architect is responsible for designing such data warehouse systems and improving existing ones to support businesses.
Median annual salary: 1,200,000 Indian rupees (approx. $16,909)
Upper annual salary: 2,500,000 Indian rupees (approx. $35,228)
A technical lead is a common role within the field of IT development, and typically involves designing and building complex software solutions.
Median annual salary: 1,150,000 Indian rupees (approx. $16,207)
Upper annual salary: 2,400,000 Indian rupees (approx. $33,828)
With the ability to analyze and assess complex data sets, analytics managers combine their technical skills with industry knowledge to help businesses with their decision making processes.
Median annual salary: 1,000,000 Indian rupees (approx. $14,096)
Upper annual salary: 2,400,000 Indian rupees (approx. $33,828)
A technical project manager is responsible for leading assigned projects, and overseeing each project's life cycle from conception to completion, with an emphasis on technical soundness and resource efficiency.
Median annual salary: 1,000,000 Indian rupees (approx. $14,096)
Upper annual salary: 2,400,000 Indian rupees (approx. $33,828)
A lead developer is a software engineer with responsibility for one or more software projects, which may range from app development to program creation.
Don't miss: The world's top universities for IT developers — based on the skills employers want
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!