India's 5 best paying tech jobs right now

India's booming IT scene is creating a wealth of high paying opportunities, according to a new study identifying the country's five most lucrative tech professions right now.

The new report from jobs site Indeed found that technology roles in India have grown consistently over the past five years, as more companies are expanding their IT capabilities. What's more, they're willing to pay well for top talent who can lead the way, particularly in the fields of development, analytics and data.

Technology jobs in India increased by 8% in the five years from February 2014 to February 2019, the study found, based on posts to its jobs site. In the past year alone, technology job postings on the site shot up by a dramatic 31%.

Median annual salaries, meanwhile, rose to around 1,500,000 rupees (approx. $21,100) for tech workers based in India and earning in rupees. That ranks them among some of the highest earners in a country with an average per capita annual income of 79,882 Indian rupees (approx. $1,119.60).

The majority of jobs were concentrated in the vibrant tech city of Bengaluru (25%), followed by Pune (9%), Hyderabad (8%), Chennai (7%) and Mumbai (5%).