Joshua vs Ruiz heavyweight title rematch in doubt as Mexican boxer says 'I've not signed anything'

World Heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz has cast doubt on whether his title rematch with former champ Anthony Joshua, scheduled for December in Saudi Arabia will take place, saying Wednesday: "I have not signed anything yet".

Earlier this week, Joshua's Promoter and Managing Director of Matchroom Boxing Eddie Hearn told CNBC that everything was agreed from all parties for the fight to be staged at a purpose built outdoor venue in Diriyah. However, despite Hearn threatening legal action if Ruiz doesn't fulfil his obligations, the Mexian has now been disputing that claim.

"They want the fight to be there (in Saudi Arabia) but we have to see where we negotiate with my team," said Ruiz. "I would like it in New York again, where I beat him. I'm giving him a chance to try and beat me and if he wants the belts, he has to do it there."

Hearn and former champion Joshua are on something of a rebuilding mission since his disastrous U.S. fight debut at Madison Square Garden in June. On that noisy New York night, Ruiz shocked the boxing world by beating the previously undefeated Brit to take the WBA, IBF and WBO Heavyweight titles.

Ruiz, who made around $7 million dollars for the first fight, appears bullish that a deal can still be struck and fully expects to a similar outcome to the first fight.

"I think he's going to want to run a bit more, to move, but he's too big, he's got a lot of muscle and it's going to be very difficult for him," he said.

Managing director of Matchroom Boxing, Eddie Hearn, told CNBC that hosting the fight in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia will "change boxing forever," dismissing concerns over the country's human rights record.

"This is a decision we didn't take lightly, we knew it would come with criticism," said Hearn at the official first press conference in London on Monday.

"A lot of it has been untrue in terms of the event. All men and women will be welcome to attend."

The decision to take a fight of such magnitude to the Middle East has not been welcomed by human rights organizations, who have urged Joshua to question the motives of the Saudi authorities. Amnesty International has said it believes the country is responsible for "sportswashing" in an effort to deflect attention from allegations of an oppressive regime.