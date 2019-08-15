Ads from Mondelez and Volkswagen are the first to be banned under new UK gender stereotyping rules

Two ads have become the first to be banned for gender stereotyping after new rules came into force in the U.K.

The first, an ad for Volkswagen's eGolf electric car, showed a man closing a tent on a sheer cliff face, two male astronauts in a space ship and a male athlete with a prosthetic leg doing a long jump, with the text "When we learn to adapt, we can achieve anything." The ad, that was aired in June, finished with the eGolf driving quietly past a woman as she sat on a bench next to a pram, and was banned for showing stereotypes in a way that was likely to cause harm.

The U.K.'s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) introduced the sexism rules in June after research and a consultation with the ad industry. "Ads that directly contrast male and female stereotypical roles or characteristics need to be handled with care. An ad that depicts a man being adventurous juxtaposed with a woman being delicate or dainty is unlikely to be acceptable," its ruling on the Volkswagen ad stated.

In its response, Volkswagen Group UK said the ad was about adapting to challenges and that it did not think that a climber, astronaut, or athlete competing in a Paralympic sport were gender stereotypical roles or occupations — although its ad depicted only men in these roles.