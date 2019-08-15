Skip Navigation
'Not the GE I know' — board member Leslie Seidman responds to Markopolos' fraud accusations

Jasmine Kim@jasminejhkim
Key Points
  • "That report does not reflect the GE that I know," GE board member Leslie Seidman said on CNBC's "Closing Bell."
  • Earlier Thursday, Harry Markopolos released a 175-page report claiming that GE issued fraudulent financial statements to hide the extent of its problems.
VIDEO11:0011:00
GE director Leslie Seidman, audit committee chair, comments on fraud accusations
Closing Bell

Leslie Seidman, General Electric board director and chair of the company's audit committee, told CNBC on Thursday that a report from Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos accusing GE of fraud is "full of misleading, inaccurate and inflammatory statements."

"That report does not reflect the GE that I know," Seidman said on "Closing Bell. "

GE's CEO, Larry Culp, also told CNBC that the accusations from Markopolos were false and driven by market manipulation.

Earlier Thursday, Markopolos released a 175-page report on a website claiming that GE issued fraudulent financial statements to hide the extent of its problems.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.