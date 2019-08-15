Revlon stock jumps on report that the cosmetics company is considering a sale

The president has criticized his central bank chief sharply, but stepped it up in recent days when he labeled the Fed leader "clueless Jay Powell."Marketsread more
Shares of cosmetics company Revlon jumped more than 7% after Bloomberg reported that it was considering its financial options, including a potential sale.
Earlier this month, the company received a $200 million four-year senior secured loan to help fund its business.
The business has been struggling, and the cash was needed to help Revlon innovate and prepare for refinancing other debt it has outstanding.
Last week, it reported its second-quarter net loss narrowed to $63.7 million from $122.5 million a year earlier. But net sales fell 6% to $570.2 million, hurt by sales declines at its smaller brands. The company's liquidity improved to $260 million, as of last week, from $108 million at the end of the second quarter.
In a May 10-Q filing, Revlon said it had extended the maturity of a $41.5 million loan from April 2019 by a year, and the company also disclosed liquidity dropped below a required threshold by one of its loans.
Even if Revlon is open to being acquired, it is uncertain whether there is a company that would be interested. Others in mass market for color cosmetics have also had challenges, as shoppers increasingly turn to outlets like Sephora and Ulta Beauty for their products, or online startups like Glossier.
Cosmetics distributor Coty acquired Covergirl for $12 billion from Proctor & Gamble in 2015, but said earlier this year that it would write down around $3 billion in assets from P&G. In July, L'Oreal reported a slowdown in North American sales, recording a 1.1% decline.
Revlon's stock has fallen 37% since January and has a market cap of $825 million.
Revlon was not immediately available for comment.