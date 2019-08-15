Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nvidia, Applied Materials and GE

Economists ratcheted up their GDP forecasts for the third quarter to a median 2.1% on Thursday.Bondsread more
Earlier, Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos called the conglomerate "a bigger fraud than Enron."Marketsread more
Nvidia's revenue was down year over year again, but it still beat estimates, sending the stock upward.Technologyread more
GE says the allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."Marketsread more
The president has criticized his central bank chief sharply, but stepped it up in recent days when he labeled the Fed leader "clueless Jay Powell."Marketsread more
The FBI and a Justice Department watchdog are continuing to probe the death of Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.Politicsread more
The historic drop in long-term U.S. bond yields comes shortly after interest rates on the closely watched 10-year and 2-year Treasurys inverted.Bondsread more
The subpoenas were revealed as Lewandowski stoked speculation that he was considering a Senate bid in New Hampshire against incumbent Democrat Jeanne Shaheen.2020 Electionsread more
Seidman, a General Electric board director and chair of its audit committee, told CNBC on Thursday that Harry Markopolos' report is "full of misleading, inaccurate and...Marketsread more
Equinox's executive chairman, Harvey Spevak, issued a statement apologizing for the backlash generated by Stephen Ross' association with President Donald Trump. Spevak...Politicsread more
GE's CEO said the accusations of fraud by Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos are false, and driven by market manipulation.Marketsread more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Shares of Nvidia jumped as much as 7% after the chipmaker announced better-than-expected second-quarter earnings. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.24 on revenue of $2.58 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.15 on revenue of $2.54 billion, according to Refinitiv. Nvidia's biggest segment, gaming, produced $1.31 billion in revenue, which was slightly above the $1.30 billion consensus estimate among analysts surveyed by FactSet.
Applied Materials rose 1.8% in after-hours trading after the semiconductor company announced its third-quarter earnings. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 74 cents on revenue of $3.56 billion. Analysts expected earnings per share of 70 cents on revenue of $3.52 billion, according to Refinitiv. Gary Dickerson, president and CEO, said going forward the company is "fully funding our R&D programs to develop new products and capabilities".
Shares of General Electric climbed 3% after an SEC filing revealed CEO Larry Culp bought nearly $2 million worth of the conglomerate's shares. The disclosure comes after Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos published a 175-page report calling GE "a bigger fraud than Enron."