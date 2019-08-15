Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nvidia, Applied Materials and GE

Skip Navigation
The economy looks nowhere near as bad as the bond market predicts

Economists ratcheted up their GDP forecasts for the third quarter to a median 2.1% on Thursday.

GE CEO Larry Culp bought company's stock after fraud accusation

Earlier, Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos called the conglomerate "a bigger fraud than Enron."

Nvidia jumps on earnings beat

Nvidia's revenue was down year over year again, but it still beat estimates, sending the stock upward.

GE shares tank after Madoff whistleblower calls it a 'bigger...

GE says the allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."

Trump, Navarro are only officials in White House blaming Fed for...

The president has criticized his central bank chief sharply, but stepped it up in recent days when he labeled the Fed leader "clueless Jay Powell."

Jeffrey Epstein had broken neck bones, raising questions about...

The FBI and a Justice Department watchdog are continuing to probe the death of Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

10-year Treasury yield falls to three-year low below 1.5%,...

The historic drop in long-term U.S. bond yields comes shortly after interest rates on the closely watched 10-year and 2-year Treasurys inverted.

Trump ally Corey Lewandowski subpoenaed by Dems as he hints at...

The subpoenas were revealed as Lewandowski stoked speculation that he was considering a Senate bid in New Hampshire against incumbent Democrat Jeanne Shaheen.

GE board member Leslie Seidman responds to Markopolos' fraud...

Seidman, a General Electric board director and chair of its audit committee, told CNBC on Thursday that Harry Markopolos' report is "full of misleading, inaccurate and...

Equinox chief: 'I'm sorry for the impact' of Trump fundraiser 'on...

Equinox's executive chairman, Harvey Spevak, issued a statement apologizing for the backlash generated by Stephen Ross' association with President Donald Trump. Spevak...

GE CEO Culp calls report accusing company of fraud 'market...

GE's CEO said the accusations of fraud by Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos are false, and driven by market manipulation.

Revlon stock jumps on report that the cosmetics company is...

Earlier this month, Revlon received a $200 million four-year senior secured loan to help fund its business.

Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nvidia, Applied Materials and GE

Elizabeth Myong


Jen-Hsun Huang, CEO, Nvidia
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Nvidia jumped as much as 7% after the chipmaker announced better-than-expected second-quarter earnings. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.24 on revenue of $2.58 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.15 on revenue of $2.54 billion, according to Refinitiv. Nvidia's biggest segment, gaming, produced $1.31 billion in revenue, which was slightly above the $1.30 billion consensus estimate among analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Applied Materials rose 1.8% in after-hours trading after the semiconductor company announced its third-quarter earnings. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 74 cents on revenue of $3.56 billion. Analysts expected earnings per share of 70 cents on revenue of $3.52 billion, according to Refinitiv. Gary Dickerson, president and CEO, said going forward the company is "fully funding our R&D programs to develop new products and capabilities".

Shares of General Electric climbed 3% after an SEC filing revealed CEO Larry Culp bought nearly $2 million worth of the conglomerate's shares. The disclosure comes after Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos published a 175-page report calling GE "a bigger fraud than Enron." 