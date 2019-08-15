US 30-year Treasury yield falls to new historic low

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dropped to a record low in the morning of Asian trading hours on Thursday, breaching the 2% level for its first time, according to...US Treasurysread more
China needs to take power away from Hong Kong's tycoons and fix its property market, according to a widely followed economist.China Economyread more
The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.US Marketsread more
Trump hammers the Fed and says "China is not our problem" as the U.S. stock market drops on growing fears of an economic downturn.Politicsread more
Microsoft founder Bill Gates spoke more than once with Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier accused of child sex trafficking, to discuss ways to increase philanthropic...Politicsread more
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Seoul will "gladly join hands" if Tokyo chooses dialogue as the two nations deal with an escalating trade row.Asia Politicsread more
President Donald Trump in a tweet Wednesday suggested a "personal meeting" with China's President Xi over the ongoing Hong Kong crisis.Politicsread more
Housing market analyst Ivy Zelman, known for predicting the 2005 housing peak and the 2012 housing bottom, spoke to CNBC's Power Lunch on Wednesday.Real Estateread more
With markets reeling from recession fears, the world is watching the so far resilient U.S. consumer, now in the strongest position since before the financial crisis.Market Insiderread more
The stock market has done something so unusual this week that it only happened 19 times in the past 30 years.Marketsread more
The Vision Fund said it completed a $110 million investment in Swiss start-up Energy Vault, which creates renewable energy storage products.Technologyread more
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dropped to a record low in the morning of Asian trading hours on Thursday, breaching the 2% level for its first time, according to Reuters.
That came just a day after the 30-year Treasury bond touched record lows on Wednesday, amid market fears after the closely watched yields on the 10-year Treasury note and the 2-year inverted.
After dipping to levels below 2%, the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond saw a recovery and was last at 2.0004%. Still, that was higher than the yields on 30-year bonds elsewhere globally. The yield on the 30-year Japanese government bond was at 0.155%, while the rate of the 30-year German bund was at -0.201%.
Long-term yields have swooned this month as worries about U.S.-China trade developments and GDP growth — coupled with expectations for lackluster inflation and more aggressive central bank action — have sent traders in search of safer investments.