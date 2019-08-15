Your first trade for Thursday, August 15

Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Walmart, GE, Tapestry,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

GE shares drop after Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos raises...

GE says in a statement that Madoff whistleblower's allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."

Marketsread more

Read the full report from the Madoff whistleblower on GE

Whistleblower Harry Markopolos released a new report about General Electric, saying the company is using some of the same accounting tricks as Enron.

Financeread more

China softens stance on trade after saying it has to take...

"We hope the U.S. side will meet China half-way, and implement the consensus reached by the two leaders during their meeting in Osaka," China's spokesperson at the foreign...

Politicsread more

Stocks set for strong open after China says it hopes to meet...

Stock futures posted strong gains Monday following indications that Chinese negotiators may be willing to compromise with the U.S. on trade.

Marketsread more

Bond market recession signal reflects US-China trade war damage:...

Stephen Roach, senior fellow at Yale, suggests the global problems are too big for the Federal Reserve to handle.

Trading Nationread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Alphabet, Levi Strauss,...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday

Investingread more

New York, Philadelphia business indexes show solid gains despite...

The Empire State manufacturing survey posted a 4.8 reading, while the Philadelphia business survey came in at 16.8, both well above expectations.

Economyread more

'The game had to called' — Friedman praises Trump for taking...

The Pulitzer Prize-winning foreign affairs columnist says tariffs were not the way to go, but China's trade practices need to be checked.

Politicsread more

US retail sales rose solidly in July in a sign of consumer...

U.S. consumers spent more at retail stores and restaurants in July.

Economyread more

Walmart CEO is 'encouraged' by support for stronger gun...

CEO Doug McMillon says Walmart wants to "strengthen our processes ... and create an even safer environment in our stores."

Retailread more

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Futures swing; 30-year yield hits historic lows; China threatens tariff countermeasures; Hong Kong unveils economic stimulus; Walmart shares surge on earnings

Marketsread more

Fast Money

Your first trade for Thursday, August 15

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO1:1501:15
Final trade: LK, PEP, URI & AMGN
Fast Money

The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Luckin Coffee.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of PepsiCo.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of United Rentals.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Amgen

