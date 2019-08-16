Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Merck, Intel, Dow & more

President Trump has been pressing the Fed to help head off a feared economic slowdown, but it's not clear the central bank has the ammunition.The Fedread more
Stocks opened sharply higher Friday, resuming its rebound from the massive sell-off earlier in the week, as Wall Street nears the end of another tumultuous week.US Marketsread more
"Recessions are always inevitable, the only question is: 'When?'" says Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates.US Economyread more
O'Rourke says he is "exclusively" focused on running against President Donald Trump as calls grow for him to challenge Sen. John Cornyn.2020 Electionsread more
The inversion of portions of the Treasury bond yield curve this week "would have to be sustained over a period of time" to be taken as a "bearish" signal for a U.S. economy,...The Fedread more
Banks are getting pummeled as the yield curve between the 10-year and 2-year Treasury notes holds near the inversion zone. One technician says the banking bust has come too...Trading Nationread more
The U.S. president has reportedly asked advisers about buying the north Atlantic country on several occasions.World Politicsread more
U.S. homebuilding fell for a third straight month in July amid a steep decline in the construction of multi-family housing units.Economyread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on FridayInvestingread more
A report of the first two items at the Fulton Street station in the area of Fulton and William streets came in around 7:30 a.m. Friday.U.S. Newsread more
Families are expected to spend an average of $697 on back-to-school shopping this year. But before you spend a bundle, experts say there are a lot of ways savvy parents can...Spendread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
Bank of America said it downgraded the chemical company due to global demand forecasts "downshifting" among other things.
"With global demand forecasts downshifting, and the outlook increasingly uncertain, we are cutting estimates and lowering valuation multiples for our commodity exposed coverage (DOW, LYB, OLN, and WLK) from 7x to 6x 2020E EBITDA multiples. We do continue to hold a favorable relative view on the long term supply for caustic soda over polyethylene, but see these commodities driven in the near-term by sluggish demand. "
Leerink said its rating on Merck was based on optimism about expanded uses for the cancer drug Keytruda, among other factors.
"We believe investors underappreciate the potential for: long-term, diverse Keytruda revenues that will come with expansion into earlier lines and additional tumor types (and not from pricing increases); return from MRK's aggressive strategy to explore (collaborations) and then pursue (partnerships, acquisitions) promising Keytruda add-on approaches to extend Keytruda's competitive moat and lifecycle beyond patentlife."
Stephens said restaurant hospitality company, Brinker, had a risk/reward that was "too attractive to ignore."
"Chili's has consistently outpaced the industry in recent quarters, with a highlight of 380 bps of FY19 traffic outperformance. However, the market has remained skeptical that the brand can successfully lap FY19 and hit recently-issued FY20 guidance, as the stock is down 16% YTD and trades at 6.7x CY20 EBITDA and 8.4x CY20 EPS with a 4% div. yield. We're becoming comfortable that Chili's recent sales drivers (3 for $10, off-premise) are multi-year platforms that, along with more effectively using EAT's scale, can help produce above-industry results for a sustained period."
Loop said off-price retailers are a good "defensive option."
"Our model changes reflect the market share gains from department and specialty stores we believe are continuing. Our recent round of store checks in the East and West regions for all three companies revealed improving brand availability, attractive assortments, and healthy traffic trends with lines at the registers even in the middle of week days. We're raising near-term estimates for TJX and Burlington and increasing our out-year projections for Ross. "
Northland said in its upgrade of the chipmaker that it thinks sentiment is nearing a "low point."
"1) Shares our trading below our PT. 2) Shares are trading at 11.5x our below consensus CY20 estimates. 3) Negative AMD server launch catalyst is in the rear view mirror. 4) INTC beat Q2 by $900M and $0.17, but only increased CY19 estimates by $500M and $0.05. 5) We think value stocks likely outperform higher multiple stocks during sell offs. 6) Sentiment nearing a low point.As such upgrading to MP. "