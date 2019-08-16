Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Merck, Intel, Dow & more

Northland said in its upgrade of the chipmaker that it thinks sentiment is nearing a "low point."

"1) Shares our trading below our PT. 2) Shares are trading at 11.5x our below consensus CY20 estimates. 3) Negative AMD server launch catalyst is in the rear view mirror. 4) INTC beat Q2 by $900M and $0.17, but only increased CY19 estimates by $500M and $0.05. 5) We think value stocks likely outperform higher multiple stocks during sell offs. 6) Sentiment nearing a low point.As such upgrading to MP. "