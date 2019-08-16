Europe stocks open higher as calm returns to markets following Treasury yield inversion

London's FTSE 100 index failed to open at the start of the European trading on Friday.Europe Newsread more
European markets open higher on Friday as investors monitor Treasury yields for clues on a possible recession.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up by 0.35% with every sector moving higher. London's FTSE 100 index failed to open at the start of the European trading on Friday.The London Stock Exchange (LSE) has said it is currently investigating a potential trading services issue, according to Reuters.
Investor sentiment, already dampened by a slowing economy and ongoing Sino-U.S. trade tensions, turned more pessimistic in recent days after the U.S. 2-year/10-year Treasury yield curve inverted — a market move that is widely considered to be a signal of a looming recession.
U.S. 30-year Treasury yields dropped to a record low on Thursday, falling below 2%, while yields on benchmark 10-year notes dipped to a three-year low, as investors flocked to safe haven assets.
Meanwhile, stateside the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its worst day of the year on Wednesday on the back of the yield curve inversion, but U.S. stocks generally rebounded to close in positive territory on Thursday.
Asian stocks were mixed on Friday as investors monitored U.S. Treasury yields. The MSCI Index, the broadest listing of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, was trading around 0.7% lower, while the Japanese Nikkei hovered just above the flatline. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.8%.
Investors will also be watching for developments in the U.S.-China trade war. U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that trade negotiators were holding "productive" talks, adding that he expected a meeting to be held in September, Reuters reported. However, Beijing said on Thursday that it would retaliate to the latest round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.