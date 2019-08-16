Fyre Festival disaster: How to avoid fraud when booking your vacation

"The first thing we see is people running for tents and fighting over tents," she told CNBC's "American Greed." "People spent $10,000 to go to this thing. How could they not have anything set up? This is not what I signed up for."

The festival itself was abruptly canceled when its headliners backed out. Local contractors in the Bahamas, investors and employees were unpaid. And thousands of stranded festivalgoers were left scrambling for flights home.

The Fyre Festival's creator, 27-year-old serial fraudster Billy McFarland, is serving a 6-year prison sentence after pleading guilty last year to multiple fraud counts. A federal judge ordered him to forfeit more than $26 million. But because McFarland spent all the money he took in, his investors, employees and ticketholders will never be made whole.