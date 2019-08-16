Fyre Festival disaster: How to avoid fraud when booking your vacation

When it comes to travel fiascos, few rival the 2017 Fyre Festival. Thousands of people bought tickets—some purchasing package deals for up to $12,000 — for a luxury music festival over two weekends in the Bahamas.
People like New York video producer Amanda Brooks signed up for the once-in-a-lifetime experience including a villa, gourmet food, even a treasure hunt, not to mention an all-star music lineup. But when she arrived, she and everyone else found something much different. For one thing, the promised villas were not there. In their place were refugee tents.