Investing in clean water is a great way for governments to get 'bang for buck,' says CEO

An Indian child carries an empty water bucket at Shakar Pada village, on the outskirts of Mumbai, on June 10, 2019.

Governments need to do more to invest in clean water, the chief executive of a non-profit organization urged, with unsafe drinking water posing a risk to populations.

More investment will also lead to economic advantages, pointed out Scott Harrison, chief executive officer and founder at charity: water.

"We're arguing for higher government spending on water because it provides health, better education, more income," he said Tuesday.

"You talk about bang for buck, water is a great way to get that," Harrison added.