Greenland to Trump: 'We're open for business, not for sale'

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
President Trump has been pressing the Fed to help head off a feared economic slowdown, but it's not clear the central bank has the ammunition.The Fedread more
Stocks were set to open sharply higher Friday, resuming its rebound from the massive sell-off earlier in the week, as Wall Street nears the end of another tumultuous week.US Marketsread more
"Recessions are always inevitable, the only question is: 'When?'" says Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates.US Economyread more
The inversion of portions of the Treasury bond yield curve this week "would have to be sustained over a period of time" to be taken as a "bearish" signal for a U.S. economy,...The Fedread more
Dow futures jump; bond yields rise; Ray Dalio talks recession chances; Trump urges Xi to meet Hong Kong protesters; GE shares bounce after brutal dayMarketsread more
Banks are getting pummeled as the yield curve between the 10-year and 2-year Treasury notes holds near the inversion zone. One technician says the banking bust has come too...Trading Nationread more
U.S. homebuilding fell for a third straight month in July amid a steep decline in the construction of multi-family housing units.Economyread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on FridayInvestingread more
A report of the items at the Fulton Street station in the area of Fulton and William streets came in around 7:30 a.m. FridayU.S. Newsread more
The car, one of just three surviving examples commissioned by Eon Productions for the early Bond films and fitted with all the M16Q Branch gadgets, was sold by RM Sotheby's...Autosread more
President Donald Trump's surprising suggestion to buy Greenland has been rejected by the country's foreign ministry.
The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Trump has on more than one occasion, and with "varying degrees of seriousness," floated the idea of buying the autonomous Danish territory.
Dampening down the prospect of the country's sale in a post on Twitter, Greenland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs official account said Friday: "We're open for business, not for sale."
Situated in the north Atlantic, Greenland is seen as an increasingly strategic location as melting ice opens up fresh shipping routes in the Arctic region. The land mass is also considered to be rich with coal, zinc, copper and iron ore.
Trump is reportedly not the first U.S. leader to consider buying Greenland. It is claimed that in 1946, Harry Truman offered Denmark $100 million for the territory and was willing to throw in parts of Alaska to sweeten the deal.
Republican Representative Mike Gallagher has chimed in, describing Trump's reported idea as a "smart geopolitical move."
"The United States has a compelling strategic interest in Greenland, and this should absolutely be on the table," he tweeted.
Other Twitter reaction has been less serious. ITC markets predicted some out of character real estate development would result from any sale.
Greenland is officially a Danish territory. The U.S. president is scheduled to visit Denmark on September 2.