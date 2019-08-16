Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing urges love, not violence, in first protest comments

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

JP Morgan says new US tariffs will test China's ability to prop...

Beijing has used both monetary and fiscal policies to limit the economic damage brought on by elevated U.S. tariffs.

China Economyread more

Ray Dalio says there's a 40% chance of a US recession before the...

"Recessions are always inevitable, the only question is: 'When?'" says Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates.

US Economyread more

The economy looks nowhere near as bad as the bond market predicts

Economists ratcheted up their GDP forecasts for the third quarter to a median 2.1% on Thursday.

Bondsread more

Beijing says US blacklisting China's largest nuclear power firm...

"The US administration has abused the blacklist in the name of safeguarding US national security and foreign policy interests," Chinese state media said, citing similar...

Nuclear Energyread more

GE CEO Larry Culp bought company's stock after fraud accusation

Earlier, Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos called the conglomerate "a bigger fraud than Enron."

Marketsread more

Nvidia CEO says Google is the only customer building its own...

Several technology companies have been building up chip-development capabilities. For Jensen Huang, most of them are not yet at any meaningful size.

Technologyread more

Social media has become a battleground in Hong Kong's protests

Hong Kong's protesters are using social media in a way demonstrating an increased understanding of cybersecurity and how to effectively communicate with the medium.

Social Mediaread more

10-year Treasury yield falls to three-year low below 1.5%,...

The historic drop in long-term U.S. bond yields comes shortly after interest rates on the closely watched 10-year and 2-year Treasurys inverted.

Bondsread more

Asia stocks mixed as investors watch US Treasury yields

Stocks in Asia traded mixed Friday afternoon as investors watched yields on longer duration U.S. Treasurys as well as for developments on the U.S.-China trade front.

Asia Marketsread more

GE shares tank after Madoff whistleblower calls it a 'bigger...

GE says the allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."

Marketsread more

Trump, Navarro are only officials in White House blaming Fed for...

The president has criticized his central bank chief sharply, but stepped it up in recent days when he labeled the Fed leader "clueless Jay Powell."

Marketsread more

Jeffrey Epstein had broken neck bones, raising questions about...

The FBI and a Justice Department watchdog are continuing to probe the death of Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

Politicsread more
Asia-Pacific News

Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing urges love, not violence, in first protest comments

Key Points
  • Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-shing, urged people to "love China, love Hong Kong and love yourself" on Friday in his first public comments on the escalating pro-democracy protests that have disrupted the city for weeks and challenged China.
  • Li's message in front-page advertisements in major newspapers in the Asian financial hub urged the public to "cease the anger with love" and "stop the violence."
  • China has likened the increasingly violent protests in Hong Kong to terrorism and warned it could use force to quell them.
Li Ka-shing waves during a news conference in Hong Kong, on May 10, 2018.
Anthony Kwan | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-shing, urged people to "love China, love Hong Kong and love yourself" on Friday in his first public comments on the escalating pro-democracy protests that have disrupted the city for weeks and challenged China.

Li's message in front-page advertisements in major newspapers in the Asian financial hub urged the public to "cease the anger with love" and "stop the violence." The advertisements were signed "a Hong Kong citizen Li Ka-shing."

Ten weeks of confrontations between police and protesters have plunged Hong Kong into its worst crisis since it reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997, and have presented the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.

China has likened the increasingly violent protests to terrorism and warned it could use force to quell them, as U.S. President Donald Trump urged Xi meet protesters to defuse the tension.

More mass demonstrations are expected through the weekend. Police tactics against protesters have been hardening and Li, 91, warned that "the best cause can lead to the worst results."

More than 700 people have been arrested since the protests began in June, and tear gas has been frequently used by police in attempts to disperse protests across the city.

A rally called "Stand with Hong Kong, Power to the People" is planned in the central business district on Friday night. That event has permission from authorities but police have banned other protests planned for the weekend.

A march planned for Sunday by the Civil Human Rights Front, which organised the million-strong marches in June, has only been allowed an assembly in Victoria Park on Hong Kong island because of safety concerns.

The group is appealing against the police decision.

Another march planned in Kowloon's Hung Hom district on Saturday has also been banned.

Li, who formerly chaired CK Hutchison Holdings, did not make any reference to supporting the government or its embattled leader Carrie Lam in the advertisements, which encouraged freedom, tolerance and the rule of law.

However, a statement issued later by a spokesman quoted Li as saying said investing in the future would always bear fruit for Hong Kong.

"The young always fear the future has nothing to do with them," Li's statement said. "I think the government heard the messages from the protesters loud and clear and is diligently racking their brains now for solutions."

Many businesses, including other major property developers, that have publicly backed Lam's administration and the city's police force.

Research firm Capital Economics warned on Thursday the protests could push Hong Kong into a recession, with a risk of capital flight. Hong Kong's property market, one of the world's most expensive, would be particularly hard hit, it said.

Lam sought in a Facebook post late on Thursday to clear up what she said was a misunderstanding about parts of a speech last week.

She had referred to protesters as having no stake in Hong Kong's society in comments that provoked a backlash and fueled further unrest. However, Lam said she meant to say "we all have a stake in Hong Kong".