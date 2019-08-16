Indonesia president proposes to move capital to Borneo

London's FTSE 100 index failed to open at the start of the European trading on Friday.Europe Marketsread more
The trade war between the U.S. and China is turning into a brewing currency war, say analysts. Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research predicts what might happen to the...Asia FXread more
Beijing has used both monetary and fiscal policies to limit the economic damage brought on by elevated U.S. tariffs.China Economyread more
"Recessions are always inevitable, the only question is: 'When?'" says Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates.US Economyread more
Economists ratcheted up their GDP forecasts for the third quarter to a median 2.1% on Thursday.Bondsread more
"The US administration has abused the blacklist in the name of safeguarding US national security and foreign policy interests," Chinese state media said, citing similar...Nuclear Energyread more
Earlier, Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos called the conglomerate "a bigger fraud than Enron."Marketsread more
Several technology companies have been building up chip-development capabilities. For Jensen Huang, most of them are not yet at any meaningful size.Technologyread more
Hong Kong's protesters are using social media in a way demonstrating an increased understanding of cybersecurity and how to effectively communicate with the medium.Social Mediaread more
Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday as investors watched yields on longer duration U.S. Treasurys as well as for developments on the U.S.-China trade front.Asia Marketsread more
GE says the allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."Marketsread more
Indonesia's president on Friday proposed to move the capital from Jakarta, a crowded, polluted city of 10 million people, to the island of Borneo, though he left Indonesians guessing as to the exact location.
President Joko Widodo suggested a new capital in Kalimantan, on the Indonesian side of the island shared with Malaysia and Brunei, in a speech to parliament, a day before the country's independence day holiday.
"I hereby request your permission to move our national capital to Kalimantan," said Widodo, who will be sworn in for a second term in October after winning an election in April.
"A capital city is not just a symbol of national identity, but also a representation of the progress of the nation. This is for the realization of economic equality and justice," he added.
He did not give the exact site of the new city in a region known for rain forests, coal mines, orangutans and home to just over 16 million people. Widodo toured Kalimantan in May to survey potential sites and last month tweeted a shortlist of three provinces: Central, East and South Kalimantan.
The new capital should tick several boxes, officials say. It must be in the centre of Indonesia, an archipelago of more than islands that stretches some 5,000 km (3,000 miles) from its western to eastern tips.
The risk of natural disasters should also be lower than other parts of Indonesia often hit by earthquakes, floods and volcanoes. Jakarta is one of the world's most densely populated cities, home to more than 10 million people and three times that number when counting those who live in surrounding towns.
The city is prone to floods and sinking due to subsidence, caused by millions of residents using up groundwater and leaving rock and sediment to pancake on top of each other.
Moving the capital to a safer, less congested location would cost up to $33 billion, according to planning minister Bambang Brodjonegoro.
The price tag includes new government offices and homes for about 1.5 million civil servants expected to pack up and start moving in 2024.
Indonesia is not the first Southeast Asian country to move its capital. In 2005, Myanmar's ruling generals moved abruptly to Naypyidaw, a town in remote hills some 320 km (200 miles) away from the colonial era capital, Yangon, and the occasional mass protests that erupted there.
In the 1990s, Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad built an administrative capital in Putrajaya, about 33 km from Kuala Lumpur, one of the mega-projects that helped to define his first stint in power.
Widodo had been expected to announce the location of Indonesia's new capital on Friday, but authorities have been cautious about revealing too much, fearing the news would send land prices soaring.
That did not stop Indonesians from guessing. Twitter users predicted Widodo favoured Bukit Soeharto, a forested area in
East Kalimantan and home of a member of parliament who read a prayer after the president's speech.
"The man reading the prayer is from East Kalimantan. Clue," Twitter user Bawal Samudro wrote.