Japanese chef Nobu originally refused Robert De Niro's New York restaurant offer

When movie star Robert De Niro approached Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa to open a restaurant together in New York, the chef initially said no.

Speaking to CNBC's Tania Bryer for an episode of "Trailblazers," Matsuhisa said he was flattered by De Niro's approach, after the star dined in his eponymous Los Angeles restaurant that opened in 1987.

"He said 'Nobu, I'd like to open a restaurant in New York together with you' and he invited me to New York, and I stayed four days," Matsuhisa said. "Also, Bob didn't explain too much. So, you know he invited me to open a restaurant, (and) I so appreciated that he likes my food (and I said): 'Bob, thank you so much but it's still too early to open it because my first restaurant was not organized yet.' So, he said 'OK'."

But De Niro was patient.

"After, like, four years, he called me. 'Nobu, maybe time to come again to New York?' I was so surprised but now I can trust him because he was waiting for me for four years. I so much appreciated (it) and he trusts me, he was a big support to me, he wants to open a restaurant in New York, and with me, we did it."