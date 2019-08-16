Social media has become a battleground in Hong Kong's protests

Using social media as a tool to galvanize support during a political movement isn't new — the image of a yellow umbrella was widely shared on Facebook to show support to Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement in 2014. But this time around, the protesters are using social media in a way demonstrating a heightened awareness of cybersecurity and an increased understanding of how to effectively communicate with the medium.

Hong Kong demonstrators have remained largely anonymous, using social media to avoid being identified and arrested by police authorities. Media experts said such tech has played a significant role in the documentation, organization, and assembly of the large-scale demonstrations.

Social media has changed the way people document history, said Tracy Loh, senior lecturer of communication management at Singapore Management University. She told CNBC that social media has played a "more apparent" role in the 2019 protests than ever before.

Just as in the 2014 "Umbrella Movement," social media is being used by protesters to conceal identities, spread information, mobilize demonstrators and avoid detainment — but it's now gone beyond that, according to Loh

"I think that what has changed now is that social media is used to win the hearts and minds of the people. Both sides are using images of police brutality and/or protester brutality to further their own agendas," she said.

The ongoing demonstrations in Hong Kong — a former British colony that was returned to Chinese rule in 1997 — started as peaceful rallies against a single proposed law. They've since snowballed into a wider pro-democracy movement, with some even demanding full autonomy from Beijing and occasional outbreaks of violence and disruptions to the city's operations.

Protesters have circulated images of a female protester that was injured in the eye by members of the police force, and videos of police brutality have been spread to galvanize demonstrators, explained Loh. But, in the meantime, Chinese authorities have also utilized the power of social media, pushing out videos of military vehicles on standby in the neighboring city of Shenzhen and circulating videos of protesters disrupting public transit operations.

Social media has been used "as a tool in the battle for public opinion," said Loh. She added that it has become more and more difficult for users and consumers of online content because they have to "deal with misinformation and fake news and the associated damages that (such content) can cause."