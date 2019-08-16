US futures point to higher open

U.S. stock index futures were set to open higher on Friday morning.

At around 02:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 156 points, indicating a positive open of more than 164 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both higher.

Wall Street closed Thursday's session on a more positive note, reverting some of the steep losses seen earlier in the week. However, market sentiment remains volatile to developments in the bond market.