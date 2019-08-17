These stocks fell after earnings, but Wall Street analysts see a buying opportunity

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Chairman Vince McMahon (L) and wrestler Triple H appear in the ring during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009

Earnings season is just about over and some companies blew it, with their shares dropping after reporting results. But that drop could be an opportunity.

CNBC combed through Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts defended after the market knocked down their stock.

So far this earnings season, 73% of the S&P 500 companies have beaten earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv. Earnings for the S&P 500 are up 2.9% in the second quarter.

The U.S.-China trade war, market volatility, and global growth fears continue to weigh on the minds of companies and investors alike as earnings season comes to a close. But many Wall Street analysts are advising clients there is still plenty of value to be found among the growing sea of uncertainty.

The names include companies like Victory Capital Holdings, MercadoLibre, Fastly, World Wrestling Entertainment, and Bloom Energy.

Global investment management firm Victory Capital reported earnings on Tuesday that missed on the topline and fell short of expectations, according to analysts at William Blair.

The stock tanked due to what an analyst called "a timing issue, with inflows coming in late in the quarter rather than being spread evenly across the quarter." Inflows refers to the amount of cash coming into the business.

The firm went on to say in a note that the stock reaction was "overblown" and "we would be buyers on weakness,."

Shares of the company are down 8% on the week.

Earlier this week, Argentina's stock market tanked after the country's president suffered an election upset against the opposition candidate.

Argentinean company MercadoLibre also reported earnings this week and while analysts at Deutsche Bank said they were "strong," the e-commerce retailer may have also been the victim of bad timing due to the ongoing events in the country.

"Given robust underlying fundamentals, large total addressable market, and MELI's track record at weathering both regulatory and FX challenges in the past, we think the dip is largely an overreaction which has created a buying opportunity for investors who can withstand short term volatility," they said.

The stock is down 9% on the week.

World Wrestling Entertainment reported strong bottom-line results in late July. Shares of the company took a bit of a beating as of late but have quickly rallied back.

The company has also been the subject of several buy initiations and upgrades recently, including one from Rosenblatt analysts on Thursday.

"Our thesis on the media industry is content is king and view WWE as one of the best public market ways to benefit from this theme," they wrote. "We see the recent pullback in shares driven by concerns over ratings and quarterly estimate revisions as a buying opportunity."

Here's what else analysts are saying about stocks to buy after an earnings pullback: