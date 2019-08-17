Pebble Beach car week isn't for budget travelers as prices get jacked for event tickets, hotel rooms, even gasoline

Attendees and judges gather around a 1966 Ferrari 330 P4 Drogo Spyder motor vehicle during the 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, U.S., on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.

Routinely described as the world's most popular, elegant and exclusive classic car show, the annual Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance has spawned a ten-day burst of events that are meant to appeal to antique auto fans, whatever their personal preferences.

Thousands of people descend on the normally quiet Monterey Peninsula coast for what has come to be known as "Pebble Beach car week," but it is not an event for those on a tight budget. Tickets for various events, such as "the Quail, a Motorsport Gathering," can run into the hundreds, and even thousands, dollars.

"It's expensive to come to the Monterey Peninsula, any time of year, but especially during car week," said Ken Gross, an author, classic car event organizer and a long-time judge at the Pebble Beach Concours.

Simply getting to the Peninsula is expensive, whether you fly or drive. Gas in California is already among the most expensive in the country, and one stations along CA-1, the coastal highway leading up from Los Angeles, was commanding $5.89 for a gallon of the premium unleaded fuel that many high-performance models require. The average price for premium gas in California is $3.88 a gallon, according to AAA.