A baby product company's tariff dilemma: 'How does business move forward?'

The Business Roundtable, a group of CEOs of nearly 200 major U.S. corporations, gave a new definition of the "purpose of a corporation."Marketsread more
Stocks rose sharply on Monday as Treasury yields rebounded, quelling fears of a possible recessionUS Marketsread more
J.P. Morgan estimates the average annual tariff cost per household will be $1,000 with the new round of Trump's tariffs.Marketsread more
Since its IPO 15 years ago, Google has become more and more powerful. Today, that power is being highly scrutinized.Technologyread more
Sequoia's Michael Moritz says that direct listings worked for Spotify and Slack and will become more common for companies with "courage and intelligence."Technologyread more
Shares of embattled utility PG&E plummeted after a judge ruled that a jury can decided whether it should pay up to $18 billion in damages.Marketsread more
The attacks come after state and local ransomware attacks in New York, Louisiana, Maryland and Florida resulted in the loss of significant sums.Technologyread more
The New York City police officer who used a chokehold on Eric Garner in an encounter that ended with Garner's death has been fired, New York City Police Commissioner James...Politicsread more
The president said the Fed has been hampered by a "horrendous lack of vision" and said it should institute 100 basis points worth of reductions in its benchmark rate.Marketsread more
"I think if yields roll over and start slipping, we may see renewed pressure on stocks," UBS' Art Cashin says.Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
There was a bit of good tariff news this week for makers of baby products, as executives like Joe Shamie continue to wonder what's ahead for the industry.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday included the group as part of the industries that will see tariffs delayed on Chinese imports.
As president of Delta Children, these kinds of issues are paramount for Shamie, whose New York-based Delta Children company counts on China for supplies and manufacturing for a number of items, including bedding and mattress springs for cribs. Delta also imports machinery that it uses in U.S. plants where it produces bedding, the mattresses themselves and other items.
While some of the 10% tariffs will still go into effect Sept. 1, the administration delayed the 10% tariffs on the select groups of consumer products until Dec. 15. What happens from there, though, is anybody's guess.
"One of the biggest crimes about all this is that it's a waiting game," Shamie said in a phone interview. "How does business move forward? How do we invest and produce and do the right thing without knowing what today or tomorrow will bear?"
Indeed, even the president's reprieve for certain products won't be enough to alleviate all that uncertainty. He said the delay does not give Delta Children "any relief."
"Not knowing if or when the tariffs will be imposed has left us in a perpetual state of unrest," Shamie said. "It's impossible to know where we should invest in our future and where we should be placing our orders. Therefore, we do not find any relief from the delay because it still leaves us with the inability to plan for the future."
Companies have reported switching supply chains or taking other measures to deal with the tariffs. The latest round addressed the remaining $300 billion or so of Chinese goods that weren't already subject to duties as part of the ongoing trade war.
In a report earlier this week, Goldman Sachs said companies it had contacted had "decided to shift production away from China, while others announced plans to raise prices to offset increased tariff costs. In addition, some firms decided to delay investment."
For Shamie, though, it's not that easy.
When it comes to manufacturing certain items, China is a difficult partner to replace.
"On the finished-product side coming out of China, no country has the combination of the expertise, the infrastructure, the ability to produce this amount of goods, and, most important, [other countries] don't have the background in making safe products for babies," Shamie said.
He added that it's not just an economic issue for this business.
Parents also will face challenges paying for more expensive equipment and may, he fears, make bad choices that could endanger their children's safety.
"I hope that they don't use hand-me-downs or buy stuff from a thrift shop or, even worse, they decide to co-sleep or share a bad with a child, which is one of the most dangerous things a parent can do to a child," Shamie said.
"We have made so much strides in making the home, the crib, the bassinet, other products safe for a child. If it's too expensive, it's going to make it that much more difficult and parents will make the wrong choice. It's a very severe problem. We have instituted a tax on having a child."