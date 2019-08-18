A baby product company's tariff dilemma: 'How does business move forward?'

There was a bit of good tariff news this week for makers of baby products, as executives like Joe Shamie continue to wonder what's ahead for the industry.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday included the group as part of the industries that will see tariffs delayed on Chinese imports.

As president of Delta Children, these kinds of issues are paramount for Shamie, whose New York-based Delta Children company counts on China for supplies and manufacturing for a number of items, including bedding and mattress springs for cribs. Delta also imports machinery that it uses in U.S. plants where it produces bedding, the mattresses themselves and other items.

While some of the 10% tariffs will still go into effect Sept. 1, the administration delayed the 10% tariffs on the select groups of consumer products until Dec. 15. What happens from there, though, is anybody's guess.

"One of the biggest crimes about all this is that it's a waiting game," Shamie said in a phone interview. "How does business move forward? How do we invest and produce and do the right thing without knowing what today or tomorrow will bear?"

Indeed, even the president's reprieve for certain products won't be enough to alleviate all that uncertainty. He said the delay does not give Delta Children "any relief."

"Not knowing if or when the tariffs will be imposed has left us in a perpetual state of unrest," Shamie said. "It's impossible to know where we should invest in our future and where we should be placing our orders. Therefore, we do not find any relief from the delay because it still leaves us with the inability to plan for the future."