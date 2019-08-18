This fall upscale travelers are hunting for new adventures. Here is where they are finding them.

The Business Roundtable, a group of CEOs of nearly 200 major U.S. corporations, gave a new definition of the "purpose of a corporation."Marketsread more
Stocks rose sharply on Monday as Treasury yields rebounded, quelling fears of a possible recessionUS Marketsread more
J.P. Morgan estimates the average annual tariff cost per household will be $1,000 with the new round of Trump's tariffs.Marketsread more
Since its IPO 15 years ago, Google has become more and more powerful. Today, that power is being highly scrutinized.Technologyread more
Sequoia's Michael Moritz says that direct listings worked for Spotify and Slack and will become more common for companies with "courage and intelligence."Technologyread more
Shares of embattled utility PG&E plummeted after a judge ruled that a jury can decided whether it should pay up to $18 billion in damages.Marketsread more
The attacks come after state and local ransomware attacks in New York, Louisiana, Maryland and Florida resulted in the loss of significant sums.Technologyread more
The New York City police officer who used a chokehold on Eric Garner in an encounter that ended with Garner's death has been fired, New York City Police Commissioner James...Politicsread more
The president said the Fed has been hampered by a "horrendous lack of vision" and said it should institute 100 basis points worth of reductions in its benchmark rate.Marketsread more
"I think if yields roll over and start slipping, we may see renewed pressure on stocks," UBS' Art Cashin says.Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Wealthy or not, it's good to know where the well-do-to are vacationing and where the up-and-coming "it" destinations will be for the next few seasons.
A shortcut to that intel comes from the advisors who consult with wealthy Americans about their vacation goals and bucket lists and then book those journeys.
Global luxury travel network Virtuoso polled advisors, crunched numbers from $49.5 billion in bookings and transactions for September through December 2019, and shared a couple of top 10 lists as well as insights on some emerging travel trends. Tried-and-true destinations remain popular but a number of new destinations are emerging as the rich seek out more private, low-key travel experiences or travel with family on multigenerational trips.
"Americans increasingly choose to travel domestically for the holidays," said Virtuoso, which puts the United States, with its vast array of destinations and attractions, in the lead spot for this fall.
As it has in the past, Europe's appeal as a summer destination will continue as the weather grows cooler this year, with destinations such as Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Spain in spots 2, 3, 4, 8 and 10, respectively, on the list.
South Africa and Israel, in the middle of the list, at #5 and #6, remain popular destinations for families seeking "trips of a lifetime" during the holiday season, according to Virtuoso. And Japan, the top emerging "it" country in Virtuoso's 2019 Luxe Report, takes its place on the Top 10 list of fall and holiday season destinations at #9.
Luxury leisure travel bookings being made by advisors in the Ovation Travel Group for 2019 and 2020 seem to be following those trends, said Gina Gabbard, senior vice president of leisure and independent advisors at travel management company Ovation.
"Italy is overwhelmingly the hands-down favorite among international destinations, with increased interest now in Southern Italy," said Gabbard. "Our advisors note its amazing food and wine, culture and diversity of things to do, including history and art, along with available luxury accommodations. Direct flights from the U.S. are a plus."
Despite concerns about Brexit, bookings to the United Kingdom are holding their own, said Gabbard. "The added benefit to our clients is that the value of the U.S. dollar is so strong against the pound."
Virtuoso also shared its "Hot 10" list, which is made up of countries experiencing the largest increases by percentage in year-over-year bookings. In some cases, the increases come from a country and its offerings being "discovered" or better promoted. In other cases, it's a sign political fears may be subsiding.
For September through December 2019, the list is topped by Uruguay (up 286%), which Virtuoso attributes to the country's award-winning wineries, pleasant climate and adventure opportunities.
Bookings are also way up for travel to the beach retreats of the Maldives (up 171%) as well as Malta (up 140%), Romania (135%) and Egypt (up 122%). Puerto Rico, Rwanda, Qatar, South Korea and the fjords of Norway (up 96%) round out the list of up-and-coming destinations.
"We're seeing a rise in exclusive-use travel as people look for the ultimate in privacy and seclusion while getting away from it all," said Misty Belles, Virtuoso's managing director for global public relations. "Home rentals, from villas to condos, jumped 56% this year, with millennials and multigenerational trips both contributing to the growing popularity in residences."
Belles says private yacht travel is also gathering momentum as people look to escape crowds and explore smaller, lesser-known ports of call.
When it comes to hotel stays, Becky Powell, president of Virtuoso-member Protravel International, said hyper-personalized stays are in.
"Increasingly, hotels are using technology to connect and build relationships with guests and instantly fix issues," said Powell. Hotels are also focusing on sustainability and emphasizing connections to the destination or city they are in with local partnerships and unique experiences, she said.
Lots of stories about overtourism have been in then news, "but now we are seeing it translate into client conversations and influence decisions," said Jack Ezon, founder of Virtuoso member Embark.
"Our clients want to feel like travelers, not tourists. And no matter how wealthy they are, they don't want to see a Prada or Gucci on every corner," he said.
Instead, Ezon said upscale travelers are increasingly seeking out charming and "new" secondary destinations, staying in neighborhoods beyond the popular city centers and traveling during the off or shoulder-seasons not to save money, but to have more of the city to themselves.