Trump says he doesn't want to do business with Huawei due to national security concerns

President Donald Trump said Sunday he doesn't want to do business with Chinese tech giant Huawei, after weekend reports that the administration was planning to extend a reprieve that allows it to buy parts from U.S. companies.

"I don't want to do business at all because it is a national security threat," Trump told reporters. "We'll see what happens. I'm making a decision tomorrow," he added.

The Wall Street Journal and Reuters reported that the Commerce Department was preparing to extend a license for 90 days which would allow Huawei to continue business with U.S. companies to service existing customers. The current agreement is set to end on Monday.

The Commerce Department put Huawei on a blacklist in May after Trump declared a national emergency over threats to U.S. technology. The blacklist blocks U.S. companies from selling or transferring technology to Huawei unless they are granted a special license.