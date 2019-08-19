Art Cashin warns if bond yields move lower again stocks could resume their downturn

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed members affirm 'mid-cycle adjustment,' see no 'pre-set...

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.

The Fedread more

Bond market yield curve inverts, signaling Fed may be too slow to...

After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.

Market Insiderread more

Short-term US yields inch higher after Fed minutes reject preset...

The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.

Bondsread more

Nordstrom shares jump after it delivers strong profit, even as...

Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Retailread more

Victoria's Secret drags down parent company L Brands...

The sexy image that once boosted Victoria's Secret has been haunting L Brands more recently, as women are steering clear of the brand's hot pink, lacy and bejeweled lingerie.

Retailread more

Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook is a 'great executive because he...

President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.

Technologyread more

Here's how the new Apple Card could put pressure on Verizon and...

Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.

Marketsread more

Fed sees tariffs as 'persistent headwind' to economic growth

Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battle

The Fedread more

Trump to grant student loan forgiveness for disabled veterans

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...

Personal Financeread more

Democrats urge Trump to vaccinate detained migrant families...

Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.

Health and Scienceread more

Negative-yielding corporate debt poses risks 'unlike anything...

Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.

Marketsread more

CBO expects deficit to grow more than projected, warns tariffs...

"Federal debt, which is already high by historical standards, is on an unsustainable course," CBO director Phillip Swagel said in the report.

Politicsread more
Markets

Art Cashin warns if bond yields move lower again stocks could resume their downturn

Berkeley Lovelace Jr.@BerkeleyJr
Key Points
  • "I think if yields roll over and start slipping, we may see renewed pressure on stocks," says UBS' Art Cashin.
  • Should stocks nosedive again, he says he would be watching for key levels at 26,000 on the Dow and 2,822 on the S&P 500.
Art Cashin
David A. Grogan | CNBC

U.S. stocks could resume their downturn if bond yields begin to move lower again, veteran trader Art Cashin told CNBC on Monday.

Stocks were trading sharply higher Monday, adding to a rebound that started on Thursday, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its worst session of the year.

Last Wednesday, stocks sank after the 10-year Treasury yield inverted and briefly fell below the 2-year yield, a move preceding every recession over the past 50 years. The 10-year and 2-year yields have since gone back to normal.

Cashin noted that once bond yields stopped moving lower last week, stocks bounced.

"It may just be a simple coincidence, but I think not," the UBS director of floor operations at the New York Stock Exchange said on "Squawk Alley. " "I think if yields roll over and start slipping, we may see renewed pressure on stocks."

Should stocks nosedive again, Cashin said he would be watching for key levels at 26,000 on the Dow and 2,822 on the S&P 500. The Dow was at 26,176 and the S&P was at 2,927 on Monday afternoon.

"That would be a bit of a problem" if the Dow and S&P 500 moved below those levels, Cashin said. "For right now, you're in a kind of a mid-level 'Never Never Land.'"

U.S. stocks have had a rough month, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq each posting three consecutive weekly losses. While remaining on pace for a negative August, they're all still up double-digit percentage-wise in 2019.

Cashin began his career at Thomson McKinnon in 1959. In 1964, at age 23, he became a member of the NYSE and a partner in P.R. Herzig & Co.