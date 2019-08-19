Chinese stocks jump as Treasury yields bounce higher; Shenzhen surges more than 2%

Stocks in Asia edged up Monday afternoon as U.S. Treasury yields bounced higher after plunging last week.

Shares in mainland China jumped by the afternoon, with the Shanghai composite adding 1.47% and the Shenzhen component gaining 2.39%. The Shenzhen composite also advanced 2.446%.

On Saturday, the People's Bank of China said it will improve the mechanism used to establish the loan prime rate from this month, allowing it to "use market-based reform methods to help lower real lending rates. " That comes as Beijing attempts to prop up a slowing economy that has been hit by its ongoing trade war with Washington.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also jumped 1.87%, as life insurer AIA's stock surged 2.57%.

Shares of airline Cathay Pacific rose 0.75%, following the resignation of its CEO last Friday "in view of recent events. " The firm has come under immense political pressure from Beijing following the discovery that two of its pilots were involved in ongoing protests in Hong Kong that have rocked the city for weeks.