China's State Council calls for Shenzhen integration with Hong Kong, Macau

China's State Council has called for greater development of the southern city of Shenzhen and the integration of its culture and economy with neighboring Hong Kong and Macau.

The directive comes as anti-government protests in Hong Kong threaten the status of the Asian financial hub.

Hong Kong, one of the world's busiest ports, is on the verge of its first recession in a decade as violent anti-government protests scare off tourists and bite into retail sales and investment.

The State Council 19-point directive, published in state-media outlet People's Daily, calls for Shenzhen's "economic strength and development" to rank among the best in the world by 2025, and a "global benchmark" by the middle of the century.

In the 1990s, market-oriented reforms and government support transformed Shenzhen from an ordinary Chinese village to a major hub for China's manufacturing and technology sectors.