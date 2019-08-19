China's State Council calls for Shenzhen integration with Hong Kong, Macau

Trump said he doesn't see a recession after the bond market spooked investors and the Dow suffered its worst day of the year last week.Marketsread more
The U.K. prime minister prepares to meet his German and French counterparts this week.
Amazon is raising seller fees for thousands of small and medium-sized businesses in France because of a new digital tax passed by the French government.
U.S. stock index futures point to a higher open on Monday morning as the White House sought to calm investors over growing concerns about the U.S. economy.
Ahead of the deadline, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that Huawei was a national security threat.
Bianco Research's James Bianco suggests Wall Street is desperately looking for a signal that a 50 basis point cut is coming next month.
Baidu is gearing up to release its second-quarter earnings on Monday with the market expecting a sharp decline in profit.
Americans now say they approve of free trade by 64%-27%, a margin of better than two to one. That's up from 57%-37% early in Trump's presidency, and 51%-41% near the end of...
Stocks in Asia rose on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields bounced higher after plunging last week.
The problem with tanking equities lies elsewhere, writes Michael Ivanovitch, because traders see no end to America's unfolding trade disputes with Europe and China.
Beijing wants to use reforms to support a slowing economy.
China's State Council has called for greater development of the southern city of Shenzhen and the integration of its culture and economy with neighboring Hong Kong and Macau.
The directive comes as anti-government protests in Hong Kong threaten the status of the Asian financial hub.
Hong Kong, one of the world's busiest ports, is on the verge of its first recession in a decade as violent anti-government protests scare off tourists and bite into retail sales and investment.
The State Council 19-point directive, published in state-media outlet People's Daily, calls for Shenzhen's "economic strength and development" to rank among the best in the world by 2025, and a "global benchmark" by the middle of the century.
In the 1990s, market-oriented reforms and government support transformed Shenzhen from an ordinary Chinese village to a major hub for China's manufacturing and technology sectors.
The city now houses the global headquarters for Tencent, China's social media giant, and Huawei, the networking equipment maker that U.S. President Donald Trump effectively barred U.S. companies from supplying.
The directive called for the "modernization of social governance" in Shenzhen via the "comprehensive application of big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and other technologies."
It called for the integration of the culture and economy of Shenzhen with Hong Kong and Macao via funding for hospitals, joint disaster relief efforts and cultural exchanges, and to further develop the Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and "enrich the new practice of the 'one country, two systems' policy."
Hong Kong returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula that promised wide-ranging freedoms denied to citizens in mainland China, but many in the city believe Beijing has been eroding those freedoms.
Hong Kong's protests started as opposition to a now-suspended extradition bill to mainland China and have swelled into wider calls for democracy.
Last week China's paramilitary forces carried out exercises outside of a major sports stadium in Shenzhen, sparking speculation that they may be used in Hong Kong.