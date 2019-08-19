Fitness spending is flying high, but a recession could hit boutique brands first

As quickly as retail storefronts are disappearing, specialty fitness studios are appearing.

There are now more fitness options than ever — from big box gyms, to boutique studios, to streaming classes and even virtual reality workouts. So it's no surprise that more people than ever are spending more than ever on fitness.

A record 71.5 million consumers used close to 40,000 for-profit health clubs in 2018, according to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association. The number of individual members totaled 62.5 million, up 2.6% from 2017.

The biggest growth sector is boutique. Small, specialized fitness studios with ever increasing price tags. Names like Barry's Bootcamp, SoulCycle, Orange Theory, Zengo, Pure Barre, [solidcore], Club Pilates, Shadowbox and PlateFit.

Barry's Bootcamp alone has grown from 20 studios to 60 in the past five years and plans to open 100 globally in the next five years. The company has grown more than 40% in the just the last year, with studios now in 10 countries.

Boutique brands are booming because they have become a go-to social destination.

"It's not necessarily the fitness aspect, but a fitness activity that's replaced your standard happy hour," said Kristen Geil, editor-in-chief of ASweatLife, a health and wellness media company that recently surveyed its largely millennial readership about fitness trends.

"About 78% of our respondents were more likely to try a new workout with a friend."