Cramer's lightning round: The reason investors should own Microsoft

Fed members affirm 'mid-cycle adjustment,' see no 'pre-set...

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.

Bond market yield curve inverts, signaling Fed may be too slow to...

After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.

Short-term US yields inch higher after Fed minutes reject preset...

The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.

Nordstrom shares jump after it delivers strong profit, even as...

Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Victoria's Secret drags down parent company L Brands...

The sexy image that once boosted Victoria's Secret has been haunting L Brands more recently, as women are steering clear of the brand's hot pink, lacy and bejeweled lingerie.

Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook is a 'great executive because he...

President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.

Here's how the new Apple Card could put pressure on Verizon and...

Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.

Fed sees tariffs as 'persistent headwind' to economic growth

Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battle

Trump to grant student loan forgiveness for disabled veterans

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...

Democrats urge Trump to vaccinate detained migrant families...

Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.

Negative-yielding corporate debt poses risks 'unlike anything...

Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.

CBO expects deficit to grow more than projected, warns tariffs...

"Federal debt, which is already high by historical standards, is on an unsustainable course," CBO director Phillip Swagel said in the report.

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: The reason investors should own Microsoft

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Microsoft Corp.: "I want you to own Microsoft. [CEO] Satya Nadella's done such a remarkable job."

Boeing: "Well, actually, to tell you the truth I would take out my initial investment and let the rest run. I know it's a problematic time for Boeing, but the fact is that even if they shut the production line, the stock is reflecting some of that. So take out the money that you put in and that's it."

Ferrari: "Well, you know, my wife is a Lamborghini person, but I got to tell you: RACE is doing remarkably well. I'm a buyer, Dave!"

Inmode: "That thing is about as hot as a pistol. It's got no earnings, got no revenues. You're out there all by yourself, my friend, but I do like younger people having a chance at taking a big swing, and you can do that."

Hexo: "Just keep looking. Don't buy because I'm telling you some of these cannabis stocks, with the exception of Cronos right now, I say be careful. "

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

Cramer's lightning round: The reason investors should own Microsoft
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Microsoft.

