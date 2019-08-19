Cramer Remix: The amusement park stock that'll bring income to your portfolio

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered a recommendation on the stocks of two of the most recognizable amusement parks across the United States.

After facing a couple of years of attendance challenges, the "Mad Money" host said he is willing to give his blessings on Cedar Fair and Six Flags because both companies were able to post sold results in their recent earnings reports.

Cedar Point owns a portfolio of more than a dozen water parks, hotels and amusement parks, including Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio. Six Flags offers nearly double the amount of attractions, yet both companies brought in almost the same amount of revenue in the past year, Cramer noted.

"If you're searching for income, look no further than the amusement parks. They're a natural place to go," he said, "but if you're going to choose one of these, it should be the cheaper, higher-yielding Cedar Fair ... which I believe is right now a better bet than Six Flags."

