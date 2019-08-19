Cramer Remix: The amusement park stock that'll bring income to your portfolio

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.The Fedread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered a recommendation on the stocks of two of the most recognizable amusement parks across the United States.
After facing a couple of years of attendance challenges, the "Mad Money" host said he is willing to give his blessings on Cedar Fair and Six Flags because both companies were able to post sold results in their recent earnings reports.
Cedar Point owns a portfolio of more than a dozen water parks, hotels and amusement parks, including Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio. Six Flags offers nearly double the amount of attractions, yet both companies brought in almost the same amount of revenue in the past year, Cramer noted.
"If you're searching for income, look no further than the amusement parks. They're a natural place to go," he said, "but if you're going to choose one of these, it should be the cheaper, higher-yielding Cedar Fair ... which I believe is right now a better bet than Six Flags."
The bond market might have spooked investors last week, but company quarterly reports are helping Wall Street maintain some confidence, Cramer said.
The host pointed to results from Walmart, Nvidia and Estee Lauder as reason for that.
The added nearly 250 points to continue a rebound from its worst trading day of the year on news of a yield curve inversion. The and both climbed more than 1% during the session.
"I explained over and over again: you get a much better read on the economy by listening to the conference calls of individual large companies," Cramer said, "and those calls told me that the consumer ... is alive and well."
Cramer said that the American consumer is thriving and that retailers can court their business if they have two things going for themselves: a strong digital presence or off-price format.
Stores that cannot offer a good online shopping experience or sell goods at a discount are either "doomed" or "stuck in a slow decline, like Macy's, " the host said.
Online sales in the U.S. surpassed in-store sales for the first time in history this past February, .
"These days, the consumer is addicted to convenience," he said. "If it doesn't have a great digital presence or incredible bargains, take a pass."
In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" host zips through his thoughts on callers' stock picks of the day.
Microsoft Corp.: "I want you to own Microsoft. [CEO] Satya Nadella's done such a remarkable job."
Boeing: "Well, actually, to tell you the truth I would take out my initial investment and let the rest run. I know it's a problematic time for Boeing, but the fact is that even if they shut the production line, the stock is reflecting some of that. So take out the money that you put in and that's it."
Ferrari: "Well, you know, my wife is a Lamborghini person, but I got to tell you: RACE is doing remarkably well. I'm a buyer, Dave!"
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Microsoft and Nvidia.
