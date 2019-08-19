Cramer Remix: The amusement park stock that'll bring income to your portfolio

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed members affirm 'mid-cycle adjustment,' see no 'pre-set...

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.

Bond market yield curve inverts, signaling Fed may be too slow to...

After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.

Short-term US yields inch higher after Fed minutes reject preset...

The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.

Nordstrom shares jump after it delivers strong profit, even as...

Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Victoria's Secret drags down parent company L Brands...

The sexy image that once boosted Victoria's Secret has been haunting L Brands more recently, as women are steering clear of the brand's hot pink, lacy and bejeweled lingerie.

Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook is a 'great executive because he...

President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.

Here's how the new Apple Card could put pressure on Verizon and...

Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.

Fed sees tariffs as 'persistent headwind' to economic growth

Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battle

Trump to grant student loan forgiveness for disabled veterans

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...

Democrats urge Trump to vaccinate detained migrant families...

Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.

Negative-yielding corporate debt poses risks 'unlike anything...

Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.

CBO expects deficit to grow more than projected, warns tariffs...

"Federal debt, which is already high by historical standards, is on an unsustainable course," CBO director Phillip Swagel said in the report.

Mad Money

Cramer Remix: The amusement park stock that'll bring income to your portfolio

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • "If you're searching for income, look no further than the amusement parks," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.
  • "If you're going to choose one of these, it should be the cheaper, higher-yielding Cedar Fair ... which I believe is right now a better bet than Six Flags," the "Mad Money" host says.
VIDEO1:0801:08
Cramer Remix: The amusement park stock that'll bring income to your portfolio
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered a recommendation on the stocks of two of the most recognizable amusement parks across the United States.

After facing a couple of years of attendance challenges, the "Mad Money" host said he is willing to give his blessings on Cedar Fair and Six Flags because both companies were able to post sold results in their recent earnings reports.

Cedar Point owns a portfolio of more than a dozen water parks, hotels and amusement parks, including Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio. Six Flags offers nearly double the amount of attractions, yet both companies brought in almost the same amount of revenue in the past year, Cramer noted.

"If you're searching for income, look no further than the amusement parks. They're a natural place to go," he said, "but if you're going to choose one of these, it should be the cheaper, higher-yielding Cedar Fair ... which I believe is right now a better bet than Six Flags."

Get his full thoughts here

What's to fear?

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

The bond market might have spooked investors last week, but company quarterly reports are helping Wall Street maintain some confidence, Cramer said.

The host pointed to results from Walmart, Nvidia and Estee Lauder as reason for that.

The added nearly 250 points to continue a rebound from its worst trading day of the year on news of a yield curve inversion. The and both climbed more than 1% during the session.

"I explained over and over again: you get a much better read on the economy by listening to the conference calls of individual large companies," Cramer said, "and those calls told me that the consumer ... is alive and well."

Read more here

The state of the American consumer

A pedestrian walks past a Target store in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson | Getty Images

Cramer said that the American consumer is thriving and that retailers can court their business if they have two things going for themselves: a strong digital presence or off-price format.

Stores that cannot offer a good online shopping experience or sell goods at a discount are either "doomed" or "stuck in a slow decline, like Macy's, " the host said.

Online sales in the U.S. surpassed in-store sales for the first time in history this past February, .

"These days, the consumer is addicted to convenience," he said. "If it doesn't have a great digital presence or incredible bargains, take a pass."

Go deeper here

Cramer's lightning round: The reason investors should own Microsoft

In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" host zips through his thoughts on callers' stock picks of the day.

Microsoft Corp.: "I want you to own Microsoft. [CEO] Satya Nadella's done such a remarkable job."

Boeing: "Well, actually, to tell you the truth I would take out my initial investment and let the rest run. I know it's a problematic time for Boeing, but the fact is that even if they shut the production line, the stock is reflecting some of that. So take out the money that you put in and that's it."

Ferrari: "Well, you know, my wife is a Lamborghini person, but I got to tell you: RACE is doing remarkably well. I'm a buyer, Dave!"

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Microsoft and Nvidia.

