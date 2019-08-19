What to watch today: Dow to jump, Huawei hopes for US reprieve, and Trump defends economy

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a strong Monday open on Wall Street, after the Dow on Friday surged 307 points, or 1.2%, in its second straight positive session. Ahead of Monday trading, the Dow was about halfway to erasing Wednesday's 800-point plunge. (CNBC)

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq enter the new week riding three consecutive weekly losses. The Dow and Nasdaq were more than 5% below their all-time highs in July, while the S&P 500 was 4.6% off its record. However, each still has double-digit percentage gains for 2019. (CNBC)

Bond yields were higher this morning, after hitting multiyear lows last week, and the 10-year and 2-year briefly inverted, tripping a historically reliable recession signal. Over the weekend, President Donald Trump said he does not see a recession on the horizon. (CNBC)

* Trump trade advisor Navarro: 'Technically we did not have a yield curve inversion' (CNBC)

There are no economic reports out today. On Monday's earnings calendar, Estee Lauder (EL) is among the few companies set to release quarterly results before the bell. China-based Baidu (BIDU) and Iqiyi (IQ) report earnings this afternoon. (CNBC)



* Fed chief Powell delivers opening remarks at Jackson Hole this week (CNBC)

