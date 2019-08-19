European stocks close higher as policy stimulus hopes grow; Greene King up 51%

European stocks rose on Monday as hopes emerged for stimulus from central banks and fiscal measures from major economies such as China and Germany .

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed provisionally up more than 1%, with basic resources surging over 2%. All sectors and most major bourses were in positive territory.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that Germany has the fiscal strength to mitigate any future economic crisis with "full force" and suggested that Berlin could free up around 50 billion euros ($55 billion) of extra spending.

Meanwhile, China's central bank unveiled a key interest rate reform on Saturday intended to lower borrowing costs for companies and reinvigorate an economy being negatively impacted by its trade war with the U.S. U.S. Treasury yields, which has been causing global fears of a recession after plunging last week, showed signs of a rebound Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks continued to bounce back from last week's sharp sell-off, as Treasury yields rebounded and the U.S. agreed to extend a temporary reprieve to Chinese telecom giant Huawei.