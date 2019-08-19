GE issues more detailed response to fraud investigator

Skip Navigation
Major CEOs say shareholder value is no longer their main...

The Business Roundtable, a group of CEOs of nearly 200 major U.S. corporations, gave a new definition of the "purpose of a corporation."

Dow rises more than 200 points as Street continues rebound from...

Stocks rose sharply on Monday as Treasury yields rebounded, quelling fears of a possible recession

Here's what new tariffs will cost the average American household

J.P. Morgan estimates the average annual tariff cost per household will be $1,000 with the new round of Trump's tariffs.

Google's best and worst acquisitions are in the spotlight 15...

Since its IPO 15 years ago, Google has become more and more powerful. Today, that power is being highly scrutinized.

Top Silicon Valley investor compares IPO bankers to ticket...

Sequoia's Michael Moritz says that direct listings worked for Spotify and Slack and will become more common for companies with "courage and intelligence."

PG&E plunges over 25% on fears the utility could face $18 billion...

Shares of embattled utility PG&E plummeted after a judge ruled that a jury can decided whether it should pay up to $18 billion in damages.

Alarm in Texas as 23 towns hit by 'coordinated' ransomware attack

The attacks come after state and local ransomware attacks in New York, Louisiana, Maryland and Florida resulted in the loss of significant sums.

NYPD fires officer involved in Eric Garner's 2014 death

The New York City police officer who used a chokehold on Eric Garner in an encounter that ended with Garner's death has been fired, New York City Police Commissioner James...

Trump says Fed should cut rates by at least 1%

The president said the Fed has been hampered by a "horrendous lack of vision" and said it should institute 100 basis points worth of reductions in its benchmark rate.

Art Cashin warns if bond yields move lower again stocks could...

"I think if yields roll over and start slipping, we may see renewed pressure on stocks," UBS' Art Cashin says.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Micron, Wynn Resorts,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

'Everything seems like a trap' — Cramer warns about mixed market...

Investors should be careful not to buy or sell stocks based on last week's brief inversion of the yield curve in the bond market, CNBC's Jim Cramer warns.

GE issues more detailed response to fraud investigator

Al Lewis@tellittoal
Key Points
  • GE's issued a more detailed response to fraud investigator Harry Markopolos' allegations.
  • Shares of GE were down slightly Monday morning as analysts warned not to buy the dip.
  • GE stands by its accounting practices and says it has sufficient reserves for its long-term care insurance business, under fire from Markopolos.

General Electric's head of investor relations released a more detailed statement about accounting practices, which were under fire last week from fraud investigator Harry Markopolos.

"We operate with absolute integrity and stand behind our financial reporting," wrote Steve Winoker, vice president of investor communications in a Q&A for investors.

Winoker wrote that GE believes it has sufficient reserves for it's long-term care insurance business and that it's consolidated financial statement for its investment in Baker Hughes was proper.

Markopolos, who uncovered Bernie Madoff's scheme, accused GE of not having sufficient reserves for its long-term care business and not properly accounting for losses at Baker Hughes. He called GE a bigger fraud than Enron, sending it's stock down 11% on Thursday.

The stock regained much of its losses Friday, but was down slightly Monday morning.

Some analysts have cautioned not to buy the bounce in GE stock.