Iranian tanker caught in a standoff with the West heads to Greece, shipping data shows

A crew member checks the new name of Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya, formerly known as Grace 1, off the coast of Gibraltar on August 18, 2019.

The Iranian tanker caught in a standoff between Tehran and the West was sailing to Greece on Monday after leaving Gibraltar, shipping data showed, hours after the British territory rejected a U.S. request to detain the vessel further.

British Royal Marines seized the tanker near Gibraltar in July on suspicion it was carrying oil to Syria, a close ally of Iran, in violation of European Union sanctions. That led to heightened tensions on international oil shipping routes through the Gulf.

The Grace 1, renamed the Adrian Darya 1, left anchorage off Gibraltar around 11 p.m. (2100 GMT). Refinitiv ship tracking data showed early on Monday that the vessel was heading to Kalamata in Greece.

The tanker's detention ended last week, but a federal court in Washington on Friday issued a warrant for the seizure of the tanker, the oil it carries and nearly $1 million.

Gibraltar said on Sunday it could not comply with that request because it was bound by EU law.

"Gibraltar considers the United States as a key ally. Nobody must think that we have sided with a foe and let down a friend," Fabian Picardo, chief minister of Gibraltar, told CNBC'S "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday.

"This became, in its last throes, not a political issue but a legal issue," he added.