Kansas insurance regulator calls Harry Markopolos' GE allegations 'simplistic'

After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.Market Insiderread more
The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.The Fedread more
The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.Bondsread more
Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.Retailread more
The sexy image that once boosted Victoria's Secret has been haunting L Brands more recently, as women are steering clear of the brand's hot pink, lacy and bejeweled lingerie.Retailread more
President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.Technologyread more
Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.Marketsread more
Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battleThe Fedread more
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...Personal Financeread more
Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.Health and Scienceread more
Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.Marketsread more
The Kansas Insurance Department isn't impressed with fraud investigator Harry Markopolos allegations against General Electric's long-term care reinsurance business.
"After initial review, components of this particular report appear fairly simplistic in nature and don't appear to incorporate certain technical reserve considerations," the department said in a press release on Monday.
Markopolos, known for sounding the alarm on Bernie Madoff's scheme, drove down GE stock 11% on Thursday with a 175-page report accusing GE of hiding losses with fraudulent financial statements. Much of his argument revolved around reserves GE would need for its reinsurance business, which is regulated in Kansas.
The Kansas Insurance Department said Markopolos may have missed technical considerations in its "most recent financial examination as of December 31, 2017 and the annual analysis review of the confidential Actuarial Opinion Memorandum at December 31, 2018."
In after-hours trading Monday, the stock gained about 0.8% as more than 2.7 million shares changed hands. The stock had slipped 1.37% during the normal session, closing at $8.67 per share.
GE has recovered much of the losses it suffered following Markopolos' report. Much of the rebound came after CEO Larry Culp purchased about $2 million worth of GE shares.
Also, on Monday, former Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Harvey Pitt appeared on CNBC noting that Markopolos was paid to write his report by an unnamed hedge fund with a short position. He called the report "suspicious."