Whether married or single, this is how women are financially vulnerable in retirement

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.The Fedread more
After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.Market Insiderread more
The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.Bondsread more
Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.Retailread more
The sexy image that once boosted Victoria's Secret has been haunting L Brands more recently, as women are steering clear of the brand's hot pink, lacy and bejeweled lingerie.Retailread more
President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.Technologyread more
Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.Marketsread more
Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battleThe Fedread more
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...Personal Financeread more
Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.Health and Scienceread more
Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.Marketsread more
This isn't your mother's or grandmother's retirement.
If you're a woman in your 50s, the chances are greater than ever that you're not married, either because you're divorced or because you've never walked down the aisle, according to a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.
The research took a look at how prepared 50-something women were for retirement, based on the National Retirement Risk Index. That measures how well individuals will be able to replace their preretirement income.
Regardless of your marital status — married, single or divorced — there are certain financial vulnerabilities to watch out for in retirement planning, the research found.
Much of your retirement risk if you're married is determined by whether you're in a single-earner or two-earner household.
Surprisingly, households where both partners work are more financially vulnerable when it comes to retirement preparedness. In the study, two-earner households were defined as those where both individuals have work histories of at least 10 years.
These couples are at risk because often just one person has access to an employer retirement plan.
And that spouse often fails to put away enough money to cover two retirements — as opposed to just one.
Two-earner couples also tend to have what's known as a lower income-replacement rate through Social Security benefits based on their earnings records.
"In terms of the ratio of contributions to benefits, you're significantly less well off than a single-earner couple," said Alicia Munnell, director of the Center for Retirement Research.
When both spouses work, the spousal benefits they could receive from Social Security gradually declines or even goes away altogether. Spousal benefits provide a nonworking spouse with 50% of a working spouse's benefit.
Single-earner couples, who are more likely to qualify for spousal benefits, tend to have a higher Social Security income replacement rate.
The wealth gap between single households and married households is large, the center found.
Yet, surprisingly, single women are less vulnerable than their married counterparts when it comes to retirement preparedness, according to the National Retirement Risk Index.
One reason for that: Social Security has a progressive formula. That means that lower earners get a higher benefit based on their earnings.
But single individuals may not always have access to a workplace retirement savings plan, which can set them back when it comes to accumulating their own savings.
Even if you've divorced and remarried, you probably have not fully recovered financially from that previous breakup. And that means your retirement is more likely at risk.
The study found that almost a third of the women in the study had been divorced.
Having been married more than once significantly boosted retirement risk, compared with women who have been married only once or who are single, according to the National Retirement Risk Index.
More from Personal Finance:
Money stress traps many women in unhappy marriages
Women more likely to leave financial planning to spouses
The stakes are higher for women when claiming Social Security
Regardless of your situation, it never hurts to ramp up your retirement savings.
That goes particularly for those in two-earner households who are more susceptible to neglecting those goals.
"Since two-earner couples … lose some of the benefits from Social Security, they really need to make sure that they're saving enough to replace both people's earnings," said Munnell.
Even if you do not have access to a retirement savings plan at work, you can still open up your own individual retirement account through which you can set aside funds.
Certain states, such as California and Oregon, are now requiring employers to either offer their own workplace retirement plan or a state-sponsored IRA.
"If your employer automatically puts some of your pay into an IRA each month, before you even get a hold of it, there's a chance that that will stay there and accumulate," Munnell said.