Microsoft's 'Minecraft' is getting more realistic graphics thanks to a deal with Nvidia

Microsoft's "Minecraft" game is getting more realistic graphics thanks to a partnership with Nvidia.

Microsoft and Nvidia announced a tie-up Monday that will give the former's popular world-building game "Minecraft" more realistic graphics.

The partnership means "Minecraft" players using personal computers powered by Nvidia's RTX chips will start seeing the effects of a technology called real-time ray tracing, both companies said in a statement.

Nvidia's graphics cards will essentially be able to simulate how rays of light would interact with virtual objects along an image plane, to convey more realistic lighting and shadows as well as reflections in the water.

The companies didn't disclose any financial details for the partnership. Microsoft said "Minecraft" players will be able to test an option to turn on the more realistic graphics in a beta version slated for release in the new year.