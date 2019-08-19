Microsoft's 'Minecraft' is getting more realistic graphics thanks to a deal with Nvidia

Stocks rose sharply on Monday as Treasury yields rebounded, quelling fears of a possible recessionUS Marketsread more
The Business Roundtable, a group of CEOs of nearly 200 major U.S. corporations, gave a new definition of the "purpose of a corporation."Marketsread more
J.P. Morgan estimates the average annual tariff cost per household will be $1,000 with the new round of Trump's tariffs.Marketsread more
J.P. Morgan says investors should remain guarded for the rest of August and wait until next month before buying stocks again.Marketsread more
The attacks come after state and local ransomware attacks in New York, Louisiana, Maryland and Florida resulted in the loss of significant sums.Technologyread more
Wild market swings claimed plenty of victims last week, but Cornerstone Macro's Carter Worth says Home Depot is poised for a big breakout.Options Actionread more
The conglomerate's head of investor relations released a more detailed statement about accounting practices under fire from Harry Markopolos.Marketsread more
Investors should be careful not to buy or sell stocks based on last week's brief inversion of the yield curve in the bond market, CNBC's Jim Cramer warns.Investingread more
Goldman notes that high-dividend payers are trading at their largest valuation discount in nearly 40 years.Marketsread more
Amazon is raising seller fees for thousands of small and medium-sized businesses in France because of a new digital tax passed by the French government.Technologyread more
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the U.S. will extend a reprieve given to Huawei that permits the Chinese firm to buy supplies from U.S. companies.Politicsread more
Microsoft and Nvidia announced a tie-up Monday that will give the former's popular world-building game "Minecraft" more realistic graphics.
The partnership means "Minecraft" players using personal computers powered by Nvidia's RTX chips will start seeing the effects of a technology called real-time ray tracing, both companies said in a statement.
Nvidia's graphics cards will essentially be able to simulate how rays of light would interact with virtual objects along an image plane, to convey more realistic lighting and shadows as well as reflections in the water.
The companies didn't disclose any financial details for the partnership. Microsoft said "Minecraft" players will be able to test an option to turn on the more realistic graphics in a beta version slated for release in the new year.
"Ray tracing sits at the center of what we think is next for Minecraft," Saxs Persson, franchise creative director of "Minecraft" at Microsoft, said in a statement.
"GeForce RTX gives the Minecraft world a brand-new feel to it. In normal Minecraft, a block of gold just appears yellow, but with ray tracing turned on, you really get to see the specular highlight, you get to see the reflection, you can even see a mob reflected in it."
"Mob" is the term used to describe the enemies in "Minecraft."
The introduction of more life-like graphics might appear unusual for a game that won acclaim for its simple design based entirely on blocks.
"Minecraft" has seen a surge in popularity since its full release in 2011, particularly among younger gamers. Its developer, Mojang, was bought by Microsoft in 2014.
The game lets players build things and mine for precious minerals in an open world. In May, the Redmond, Washington-based firm said it had sold 176 million copies of the game globally.
Other games that will come equipped with Nvidia's real-time ray tracing tech include Activision's upcoming first-person shooter "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" and Techland's zombie title "Dying Light 2," Nvidia said.