Trade war impasse casts a 'dark cloud' over outlook for US oil shipments, analysts warn

Matthew Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData, told CNBC via email that it was still "too early" to tell whether China's intake of U.S. crude imports had fallen away in recent weeks.

An escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies is negatively impacting the outlook for U.S. crude shipments, energy analysts have warned, amid fears that China could soon dramatically reduce its intake of American oil.

Trade tensions between Washington and Beijing prompted some external observers to warn the outlook for China-bound U.S. crude shipments was firmly skewed to the downside.

"Casting another dark cloud over the outlook for U.S. crude shipments is the ongoing U.S.-China trade impasse," Stephen Brennock, oil analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said in a research note.

It was around this time last year that China emerged as the biggest buyer of U.S. crude, Brennock said, but Chinese buyers were now seen as a "virtual shoo-in" to halt their intake of American oil.

He explained that while losing what was once your biggest customer could hardly be conducive to sustained growth, any drop-off in Chinese purchases might be offset by an increase in exports to other consumers.

"All things considered, the U.S. crude-export machine may struggle to maintain its record-breaking run," Brennock said.