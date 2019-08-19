Here are the best ways to secure important financial documents

Let's face it, when it comes to storing important financial documents, a shoe box under your bed doesn't really cut it.

Estate-planning documents — such as wills, trusts, living wills, medical directives and powers of attorney —are very important to you. So where do you keep them safely secured? And what about your digital assets, passwords and social media accounts?

Jason Heath, a certified financial planner and managing director with Objective Financial Partners, reminds people that some states have public will registries, and there are private will registry companies, as well.

"Although estate-planning documents do not need to be registered, it may be a good idea," he said.

However, registering documents may not be enough. Ensuring your family knows about your estate and other documents, and where to find them, is key. Life insurance policies, divorce records and real estate deeds are some of the other physical documents that should be safely kept. A safety deposit box, or a safe place at home, may be an option.

However, there are also online options available to organize this data in one place and provide a digital "key" to loved ones.