Three options strategies for the week: August 19, 2019

Major CEOs say shareholder value is no longer their main...

The Business Roundtable, a group of CEOs of nearly 200 major U.S. corporations, gave a new definition of the "purpose of a corporation."

Dow rises more than 200 points as Street continues rebound from...

Stocks rose sharply on Monday as Treasury yields rebounded, quelling fears of a possible recession

Here's what new tariffs will cost the average American household

J.P. Morgan estimates the average annual tariff cost per household will be $1,000 with the new round of Trump's tariffs.

Google's best and worst acquisitions are in the spotlight 15...

Since its IPO 15 years ago, Google has become more and more powerful. Today, that power is being highly scrutinized.

Top Silicon Valley investor compares IPO bankers to ticket...

Sequoia's Michael Moritz says that direct listings worked for Spotify and Slack and will become more common for companies with "courage and intelligence."

PG&E plunges over 25% on fears the utility could face $18 billion...

Shares of embattled utility PG&E plummeted after a judge ruled that a jury can decided whether it should pay up to $18 billion in damages.

Alarm in Texas as 23 towns hit by 'coordinated' ransomware attack

The attacks come after state and local ransomware attacks in New York, Louisiana, Maryland and Florida resulted in the loss of significant sums.

NYPD fires officer involved in Eric Garner's 2014 death

The New York City police officer who used a chokehold on Eric Garner in an encounter that ended with Garner's death has been fired, New York City Police Commissioner James...

Trump says Fed should cut rates by at least 1%

The president said the Fed has been hampered by a "horrendous lack of vision" and said it should institute 100 basis points worth of reductions in its benchmark rate.

Art Cashin warns if bond yields move lower again stocks could...

"I think if yields roll over and start slipping, we may see renewed pressure on stocks," UBS' Art Cashin says.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Micron, Wynn Resorts,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

'Everything seems like a trap' — Cramer warns about mixed market...

Investors should be careful not to buy or sell stocks based on last week's brief inversion of the yield curve in the bond market, CNBC's Jim Cramer warns.

Three options strategies for the week: August 19, 2019

Tyler Bailey
The Final Call: HD & CRM
The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Michael Khouw and Carter Worth broke down a call calendar in Home Depot.

Dan Nathan looked at a collar trade against a long position of 100 shares in Salesforce.

Khouw also broke down a call spread in Target

Disclaimer

Trader disclosure: Mike Khouw is long HAL. Dan is Long EA Sept call calendar, DIS Sept call calendar, XHB Sept put spread, EEM Oct put spread.