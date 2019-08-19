Trump says Fed should cut rates by at least 1% 'with perhaps some quantitative easing'

President Donald Trump raised his demands Monday on the Federal Reserve, calling for the central bank to cut interest rates by a full percentage point and to restart its crisis-era money-printing program.

In a pair of tweets again aimed at getting easier monetary policy, the president said the Fed has been hampered by a "horrendous lack of vision" and said it should institute 100 basis points worth of reductions to its benchmark rate.

Criticizing the Fed is nothing new for Trump, who has stated his desire for a weaker dollar and interest rates that are more competitive with other countries around the world. The Fed approved a quarter-point cut at its July meeting, but that has not stopped Trump from wanting more.

"Our dollar is so strong that it is sadly hurting other parts of the world," he said.