A top-performing hedge fund is making a big bet on gold

A top-performing hedge fund is more than doubling its bet on gold and is ruling the industry with a nearly 30% return this year on its long positions.

Sandler Capital Management, with $2.1 billion in regulatory assets under management, is run by much smaller and lesser-known managers than star investors like David Einhorn and Bill Ackman. But it is one of the best stock-picking funds this year, almost doubling the year-to-date gains for the S&P 500, according to Symmetric.io, a hedge-fund tracking firm.

The nearly 30% return this year is Symmetric's estimate based on the fund's long positions, not its overall return.

Based on its latest regulatory filings, Sandler increased its stake in the SPDR Gold Trust by nearly 180% to $38 million by the end of the second quarter, making it the biggest position the fund holds. The ramped-up wager could be a defensive play against more market turbulence ahead.

The precious metal has become increasingly attractive in a world full of negative yielding debt. Gold prices topped $1,500 an ounce recently as investors fled to hard assets amid a global slowdown and fears of a recession. Its safe-haven status also drew a recommendation from hedge fund guru Ray Dalio, who lately advocated putting money into gold during the upcoming "paradigm shift" for global markets

Sandler declined to comment.