Canopy Growth co-founder Bruce Linton buys more stock after cannabis company fires him

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed members affirm 'mid-cycle adjustment,' see no 'pre-set...

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.

The Fedread more

Bond market yield curve inverts, signaling Fed may be too slow to...

After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.

Market Insiderread more

Short-term US yields inch higher after Fed minutes reject preset...

The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.

Bondsread more

Nordstrom shares jump after it delivers strong profit, even as...

Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Retailread more

Victoria's Secret drags down parent company L Brands...

The sexy image that once boosted Victoria's Secret has been haunting L Brands more recently, as women are steering clear of the brand's hot pink, lacy and bejeweled lingerie.

Retailread more

Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook is a 'great executive because he...

President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.

Technologyread more

Here's how the new Apple Card could put pressure on Verizon and...

Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.

Marketsread more

Fed sees tariffs as 'persistent headwind' to economic growth

Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battle

The Fedread more

Trump to grant student loan forgiveness for disabled veterans

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...

Personal Financeread more

Democrats urge Trump to vaccinate detained migrant families...

Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.

Health and Scienceread more

Negative-yielding corporate debt poses risks 'unlike anything...

Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.

Marketsread more

CBO expects deficit to grow more than projected, warns tariffs...

"Federal debt, which is already high by historical standards, is on an unsustainable course," CBO director Phillip Swagel said in the report.

Politicsread more
Health and Science

Canopy Growth co-founder Bruce Linton buys more stock after cannabis company fires him

Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito
Key Points
  • Fired Canopy Growth co-CEO Bruce Linton says he bought more stock in the company.
  • The Canadian pot company announced in July that Linton was removed as co-chief executive officer and board member.
  • "It was a right time for them to make the change, and it was the right time to buy the stock," Linton tells CNBC.
VIDEO6:1706:17
Former Canopy Growth's co-CEO on why he's buying shares of the company
Squawk Box

Bruce Linton says he bought more stock in Canopy Growth — even though the cannabis company he co-founded fired him earlier this summer.

"It was a right time for them to make the change, and it was the right time to buy the stock," Linton said Tuesday in an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box." "Because when I look at it, I go, I was one person. If I was that important to the company, then the company's not that key.

"We have an awesome team there, and when it's cheap you buy more," he said.

Canopy, the world's largest publicly traded cannabis company by market value, announced in July that Linton was removed as co-chief executive officer and a member of the board. Linton called into CNBC later that morning and said he was fired.

"I think stepping down might not be the right phrase," he said, referring to the language in the company press release. "I was terminated."

Linton had suggested that Constellation Brands, Canopy's largest shareholder, wanted a leadership change. Constellation said at the time that the company fully supports the decision to appoint Mark Zekulin, who had been co-CEO with Linton, as Canopy's sole CEO. 

Canopy shares have struggled since Linton's departure, sliding last week on disappointing quarterly results. Linton said  Tuesday people "misunderstood" the quarter.

"There's this big headline number, but when I look at stocks and look at quarterly announcements, I really don't care about the noncash affecting things. ... I just look at the actual losses and where they spent their money. It wasn't that big, and what they spent it on was intellectual property and growth," he said.

Linton said he will announce his next move in September, when he'll share which "three or four" companies he will work with.

"My advice I've been giving to a lot of people is you should get terminated as soon as you can because you become immediately very popular, at least if you've built a company whose market cap got to $20 billion in six years," he said.

VIDEO11:3411:34
Canopy Growth's co-CEO speaks out on being terminated
Squawk Box