Colleges are slashing their tuition. Don't expect to feel relief

When Jonathan Gibralter became president of Wells College in 2015, enrollment at the school was at a nadir. To understand why, faculty there compared the college's price tag with other schools in the area.

"What we found is that our tuition was $10,000 out of line with similar colleges," Gibralter said. "Some students weren't even looking at us."

As a result, tuition at the college in Aurora, New York, will be cut by 25% for the 2019-2020 academic year. Families have noticed. "The number of applications this year has gone up," Gibralter said.

The cost of attending college has exploded over the last few decades. More than 40% of private colleges reported a decline in freshmen enrollment between 2015 and 2018, with the majority of the schools citing "price sensitivity" among families as the culprit, a recent study by the National Association of College and University Business Officers found.

More from Personal Finance:

The 10 foreign trips Americans most commonly insure

1 in 5 spend more time planning vacations than finances

The top 10 safest countries for retirement

Recognizing their price has turned many families away, more and more schools are resetting their tuition. Between 2012 and 2018, an average of 10 schools a year reduced their tuition, compared with an average of one college a year from 1987 to 2011, according to an analysis by Mark Kantrowitz, publisher of SavingforCollege.com.

Tuition at St. John's College, with campuses in New Mexico and Maryland, will be down by a third this coming year. Tuition will be reduced by 57% at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Unfortunately, families don't usually feel much relief from these reductions.

That's because when colleges lower their tuition, they tend to also scale back their financial aid packages. The net cost to a family doesn't change much, if at all.