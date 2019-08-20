Former Fed official Kocherlakota agrees with Trump that rates are too high

Former Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota voiced agreement Tuesday with President Donald Trump's contention that interest rates are too high.

While he expressed some reservations about the impact a sitting president's criticism could have on Fed independence, Kocherlakota said the notion that monetary policy is too restrictive is basically correct.

"I agree with the president on the economics," he said during an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box. " "I think maybe not the 100 basis points [cut] that he mentioned yesterday, but in general I think the Fed has been too tight."