Former Fed official Kocherlakota agrees with Trump that rates are too high

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Bond market yield curve inverts, signaling Fed may be too slow to...

After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.

Market Insiderread more

Fed members affirm 'mid-cycle adjustment,' see no 'pre-set...

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.

The Fedread more

Short-term US yields inch higher after Fed minutes reject preset...

The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.

Bondsread more

Nordstrom shares jump after it delivers strong profit, even as...

Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Retailread more

Victoria's Secret drags down parent company L Brands...

The sexy image that once boosted Victoria's Secret has been haunting L Brands more recently, as women are steering clear of the brand's hot pink, lacy and bejeweled lingerie.

Retailread more

Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook is a 'great executive because he...

President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.

Technologyread more

Here's how the new Apple Card could put pressure on Verizon and...

Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.

Marketsread more

Fed sees tariffs as 'persistent headwind' to economic growth

Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battle

The Fedread more

Trump to grant student loan forgiveness for disabled veterans

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...

Personal Financeread more

Democrats urge Trump to vaccinate detained migrant families...

Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.

Health and Scienceread more

Negative-yielding corporate debt poses risks 'unlike anything...

Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.

Marketsread more

CBO expects deficit to grow more than projected, warns tariffs...

"Federal debt, which is already high by historical standards, is on an unsustainable course," CBO director Phillip Swagel said in the report.

Politicsread more
Federal Reserve

Former Fed official Kocherlakota agrees with Trump that rates are too high

Jeff Cox@JeffCoxCNBCcom
Key Points
  • Former Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota agrees with President Trump that the Federal Reserve's policy has been too tight.
  • But he says the president's role is not to publicly criticize the Fed.
  • Cuts should be made as a response to low inflation, he says.

Former Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota voiced agreement Tuesday with President Donald Trump's contention that interest rates are too high.

While he expressed some reservations about the impact a sitting president's criticism could have on Fed independence, Kocherlakota said the notion that monetary policy is too restrictive is basically correct.

"I agree with the president on the economics," he said during an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box. " "I think maybe not the 100 basis points [cut] that he mentioned yesterday, but in general I think the Fed has been too tight."

VIDEO3:0703:07
Trump looking for the Fed to have a 'Draghi moment,' strategist says
Squawk Box Europe

The comments come a day after Trump's latest broadside against the U.S. central bank in which he contended that a rate cut of 100 basis points, or 1 percentage point, should happen "over a fairly short period of time."

In a pair of tweets on the issue, Trump accused Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues of showing a "horrendous lack of vision."

Kocherlakota served on the Fed from 2009 to 2015 and was considered one of the institution's leading dovish voices, meaning he favored lower interest rates. Just as he was leaving his post, the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee approved its first rate hike in a decade after keeping its benchmark overnight funds rate near zero for seven years.

After that initial hike, the committee raised rates eight more times before cutting in July. In the past, few if any presidents have been as publicly vocal in their criticism of Fed policy as Trump, who has said the economy would be doing much better if not for the rate hikes.

"I think the president's role ... is not to be as out there criticizing the Fed," Kocherlakota said. "I think that can lead to doubts about the Fed's credibility going forward. It's not much of a problem now."

He cited low inflation as a primary reason why the Fed should be cutting here. The committee considers 2% a healthy level, and the economy has not been able to sustain that during the decade-long recovery.

While Kocherlakota conceded that cutting might not allow for much maneuverability during the next downturn, he said it's important to keep rates low if a downturn is on the horizon.

"When a recession shock comes along, we really want to have a much lower interest rate," he said. "If we raised interest rates now, we'd just be choking off the economy."