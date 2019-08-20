Carrie Lam says Hong Kong economy faces 'risk of downturn' amid protests

Protesters walk along a street during a rally in Hong Kong on August 18, 2019, in the latest opposition to a planned extradition law that has since morphed into a wider call for democratic rights.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday painted a bleak picture of the city's economy amid weeks of protests, but expressed hope that dialogue with peaceful demonstrators could provide "a way out" for the Asian financial hub.

Lam, the territory's Beijing-backed chief executive, said she was willing to talk to peaceful protesters to narrow current differences.

"We will immediately start the work to establish a platform for dialogue," she said Tuesday, during her weekly press conference on the ongoing protests. "This dialogue, I hope, will be based on mutual understanding and respect and find a way out for today's Hong Kong."

Hong Kong, a former British colony that was returned to China in 1997, has been plagued by weeks of unrest as hundreds of thousands took to the streets in protest against a now-suspended extradition bill which would have allowed suspects in Hong Kong to be sent to mainland China for trial.

The frequently violent rallies have since spilled over into issues of democracy amid rising concerns that civil rights and freedoms under Beijing were being eroded.

Lam reiterated on Tuesday that the extradition bill was "dead," and there were no plans to revive it.