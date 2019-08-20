Investing in the strange negative yield world — 'It's very hard to wrap your arms around'

The bond market has entered a financial twilight zone, and at this point, there doesn't seem to be a smooth way out. For the last several weeks, investors have been watching a swift move lower in global bond yields — with the amount of negative yielding debt increasing to the point where it now equals nearly a third of tradeable bonds worldwide, according to J.P. Morgan. Investors have jumped into the safety of bonds, amid worries the global economy is slowing and that the trade wars will take a bigger toll on growth. Yields are also cascading lower, as global central banks rush to cut interest rates, a factor feeding the downward spiral in yields. That doesn't mean U.S. Treasury yields will also go negative with the other $15 trillion in negative yielding debt. But some strategists say they could, and at the very least Treasurys should continue to see new low rates as European and other negative yields hit new lows. Yields move opposite price, so in an extremely low yield or negative world, investors hope for price appreciation on instruments where they had once looked for yield. "It's very depressing...Just think about it as a saver or investor," said Michael Schumacher, director rates at Wells Fargo. "It's very hard to wrap your arms around the idea of negative yields. It doesn't really sit well...It's terrible for the financial system. Look how European banks have done for the last six, seven years—very poorly." As rates drop around the world, the U.S. has become an even more attractive market, for the remaining yield it has and the fact the economy is growing. Contrast that to Germany where its economy is shrinking and the 10-year bund is yielding a negative 0.69%, compared to the U.S. 10-year yield, at 1.54%.

Disorderly and painful

Strategists say the reversal of the bond market trade could be disorderly and painful if it happens quickly. J.P. Morgan strategists point out that four countries — Denmark, Germany, Netherlands and Finland — now have negative yields across their full spectrum of rates. "In our conversations with clients, the experiments of central banks with negative rates are viewed more as a policy mistake rather than stimulus and create a sense of an abnormal and uncertain environment that damages not only banks but also consumer and business confidence," the J.P. Morgan strategists wrote. The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates again in September and possibly later, triggering lower interest rates around the world. The differentials between global interest rates is putting pressure on currency moves. "I think the momentum trade is basically saying to the Fed: 'You're falling behind the curve.' The Fed does need to keep up with what's going on in global markets. The one barometer we have to look at, to make it simple, is the dollar. The stronger the dollar gets, the more negative it is for the global economy," said Jim Caron, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. "A lot of the world's debt is in dollars. The slower the Fed goes, the stronger the dollar gets." Caron said investors continue to buy bonds for performance, and they are finding it as rates continue to drop. "People are getting socialized to lower yields...It's bizarre," said Caron. "It could definitely stay like that for awhile." Positioning in the bond market has become so extreme that the rules are being thrown out, and the spiral lower is feeding on itself. U.S. yields are going down as investors that need to hold long term securities move into the long end of the Treasury curve. "I think the main driver right now is basically the lack of foreign yields...Tomorrow, Germany is going to issue a 30-year bond. It's going to have a zero coupon, but it's probably going to come at a premium," said Hans Mikkelsen, head of investment grade corporate strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. "The existing 30-year debt is trading at negative 0.18%."

'Self reinforcing'