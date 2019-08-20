Jeffrey Epstein signed new will just two days before he died

Home Depot's CEO says the retailer cut its outlook partly due to "the potential impacts to the U.S. consumer arising from recently announced tariffs."Retailread more
The report comes as Trump in recent days has lashed out over media reports about growing recession fears.Politicsread more
United States Steel Corp will temporarily lay off hundreds of workers at its Great Lakes facility in Michigan in coming weeks, according to a filing the steelmaker made with...US Marketsread more
While the U.S. gave Huawei a 90-day reprieve, allowing American businesses to keep selling specific products to the Chinese firm, it also added more affiliates of the...Technologyread more
The attacks come after state and local ransomware attacks in New York, Louisiana, Maryland and Florida resulted in the loss of significant sums.Technologyread more
GE kicks off a new week after some crazy moves. Two traders urge caution.Trading Nationread more
Porsche and Apple believe music streaming is the next advancement for in-car entertainment. The luxury automaker and tech giant are teaming up to allow drivers of the all-new,...US: Consumer Servicesread more
J.P. Morgan advised clients in a note early Tuesday that it was time to buy shares of Beyond Meat again.Marketsread more
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the EU that a Brexit deal can still be approved by U.K. lawmakers if Brussels agrees to scrapping the contentious Irish "backstop."read more
Baidu posted better-than-expected earnings for the June quarter, swinging back to profit and managing to stabilize its core ad business.Technologyread more
An exchange-traded fund based in mortgage-backed securities may provide just the kind of stable income investors need in this market, says ETF.com's Dave Nadig.ETF Edgeread more
The financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein executed a new will just two days before he was found dead in his New York City jail cell this month, according to probate documents obtained by NBC News.
The documents, a petition for probate of the will and an enumeration of the estate's total property, were filed Thursday in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein had a home. Two witnesses signed affidavits declaring that Epstein "signed it willingly" and that he was "of sound mind and under no constraint or undue influence" at the time.
More from NBC News:
NYPD fires Officer Daniel Pantaleo for chokehold in Eric Garner's death
Texas school staffers colored in black teen's haircut with a sharpie, lawsuit claims
California district to address 'hate' after video shows students giving Nazi salutes
The estate details wealth of $577,672,654 — $18,551,700 more than Epstein told a judge he had when he unsuccessfully sought bail last month on federal sex trafficking charges. The new property listing includes an entry for that amount described as "aviation assets, automobiles and boats."
The final amount of the estate remains undetermined, as it lists "fine arts, antiques, collectibles, valuables & other personal property" yet to be appraised, without subtracting any potential debts and claims that aren't yet known.
Epstein had a brother, Mark Epstein, who the will notes would have inherited the estate had Jeffrey Epstein died not having a will.
But the new will leaves nothing to Mark Epstein — instead, it bequeaths everything to a trust that probate documents indicate was created on Aug. 8, the same day the will was signed.
Nothing is known about the trust, although its name, The 1953 Trust, could refer to the year Epstein was born.
Epstein had been sued by multiple women accusing him of sexual abuse. Those claims will now likely be against the trust as the sole inheritor of Epstein's estate; several alleged victims have already named the estate in new lawsuits filed in New York.
In a statement, representatives of the estate told NBC News that "appropriate procedures" would be put in place to ensure that "the interests of potential creditors and beneficiaries alike are resolved in compliance with the laws of the United States Virgin Islands." It said potential creditors and claimants would be notified later.
Attached to the probate request is a copy of Epstein's death transcript filed with New York City health department, listing the immediate cause of death as "pending further study." The chief medical examiner later determined that Epstein died of suicide by hanging.
Epstein's attorneys said last week that they weren't satisfied with the conclusion and that they intended to conduct their own investigation into "the circumstances and cause of Mr. Epstein's death."