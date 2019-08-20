Beyond Meat surges after JP Morgan says sell-off has gone on long enough, upgrades stock to buy

Skip Navigation
Fed members affirm 'mid-cycle adjustment,' see no 'pre-set...

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.

Bond market yield curve inverts, signaling Fed may be too slow to...

After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.

Short-term US yields inch higher after Fed minutes reject preset...

The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.

Nordstrom shares jump after it delivers strong profit, even as...

Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Victoria's Secret drags down parent company L Brands...

The sexy image that once boosted Victoria's Secret has been haunting L Brands more recently, as women are steering clear of the brand's hot pink, lacy and bejeweled lingerie.

Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook is a 'great executive because he...

President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.

Here's how the new Apple Card could put pressure on Verizon and...

Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.

Fed sees tariffs as 'persistent headwind' to economic growth

Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battle

Trump to grant student loan forgiveness for disabled veterans

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...

Democrats urge Trump to vaccinate detained migrant families...

Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.

Negative-yielding corporate debt poses risks 'unlike anything...

Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.

CBO expects deficit to grow more than projected, warns tariffs...

"Federal debt, which is already high by historical standards, is on an unsustainable course," CBO director Phillip Swagel said in the report.

Markets

Beyond Meat surges after JP Morgan says sell-off has gone on long enough, upgrades stock to buy

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • J.P. Morgan upgrades Beyond Meat to overweight from neutral and raises its target price to $189 a share from $188 a share.
  • "We think the stock is appealing once again," J.P. Morgan says.
Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat, center, rings the opening bell during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq in New York on May 2, 2019.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

J.P. Morgan upgraded alternative meat company Beyond Meat on Tuesday, calling its shares "appealing once again."

The firm raised its rating to overweight from neutral and lifted its target price to $189 a share from $188 a share. J.P. Morgan cited several reasons for its upgrade, including the fact that the stock has dropped 40% since its high on July 26.

Shares of Beyond Meat jumped nearly 7% to $154.51 in early trading Tuesday.

"With cash-on-hand likely to exceed $300MM by the end of 3Q, another guidance raise potentially ahead, and the stock 40% off its high, we think the stock is appealing once again," J.P. Morgan said in a note to clients.

"We see three primary reasons for renewed optimism: The potential to acquire new food-service customers, continued strength in measured data, and valuation," J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman said.

After a booming post-IPO run that many called a bubble, the shares have plunged since late July amid a surprise secondary stock offering, a bigger than expected second-quarter loss and a broader market sell-off.

"We appreciate that the secondary offering spooked many investors; however, founder/CEO Ethan Brown trimmed only a tiny portion of his holdings, and we cannot blame anyone involved pre-IPO for locking in some gains," Goldman said.

The company went public in May at $25 a share. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock on valuation on June 11 when the company was valued at $10 billion.

Restaurants

Beyond Meat's vegan burger is heading to HelloFresh meal kits

Amelia Lucas
Key Points
  • Beyond Meat's Beyond Burger will start appearing in HelloFresh meal kits in the U.S. next month.
  • Flexitarians — people who are looking to reduce their meat intake — are driving the plant-based meat trend.
  • Beyond Meat announced a partnership with another meal kit provider, Blue Apron, last month.